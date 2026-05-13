May 13, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Weather Expert Says One Common Tornado Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous

by Matthew Gilligan

cars under an overpass

TikTok/@virginia.weather.wizard

If you grow up in certain parts of the country, especially the Midwest, you learn about tornado safety from a young age.

And there seems to be a lot of misinformation out there about what to do and what not to do if a twister is headed your way.

A woman named Virginia who calls herself a “Weather Wizard” posted a video on TikTok and gave folks a heads-up about tornado safety.

cars under an overpass

TikTok/@virginia.weather.wizard

The video shows a bunch of cars parked under an overpass on a highway in Oklahoma during a storm.

The text overlay reads, “What you should absolutely never do in a tornado warned storm.”

The text continued, “Don’t be these people.”

cars under an overpass

TikTok/@virginia.weather.wizard

The video’s caption reads, “One of the classic beliefs about tornados is that a highway overpass is the safest place to be when your in a car. It is the opposite.”

The caption continued, “Do NOT “shelter” under a highway overpass. If you are lucky enough to be near a sturdy building, then abandon your car for it. If there isn’t a spot like that, find a low lying area like a ditch do not try to outrun the tornado.”

cars under an overpass

TikTok/@virginia.weather.wizard

Take a look at the video.

@virginia.weather.wizard

one of the classic beliefs about tornados is that a highway overpass is the safest place to be when your in a car, it is the opposite. do NOT “shelter” under a highway overpass if you are lucky enough to be near a sturdy building then abandon your car for it, if there isnt a spot like that find a low lying area like a ditch do not try to outrun the tornado #storm #tornado #thunderstorm #weather #wx #weathertok #tornadotok #fyp #foryoupage #meteorologist #meteorology #clouds #cloud

♬ original sound – weather wizard – weather wizard

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.20.34 AM A Weather Expert Says One Common Tornado Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.20.45 AM A Weather Expert Says One Common Tornado Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.21.00 AM A Weather Expert Says One Common Tornado Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous

This is a good thing to know during tornado season.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this study that suggests the climate crisis is negatively impacting young people’s health.

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