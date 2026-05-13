A Weather Expert Says One Common Tornado Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous

If you grow up in certain parts of the country, especially the Midwest, you learn about tornado safety from a young age.

And there seems to be a lot of misinformation out there about what to do and what not to do if a twister is headed your way.

A woman named Virginia who calls herself a “Weather Wizard” posted a video on TikTok and gave folks a heads-up about tornado safety.

The video shows a bunch of cars parked under an overpass on a highway in Oklahoma during a storm.

The text overlay reads, “What you should absolutely never do in a tornado warned storm.”

The text continued, “Don’t be these people.”

The video’s caption reads, “One of the classic beliefs about tornados is that a highway overpass is the safest place to be when your in a car. It is the opposite.”

The caption continued, “Do NOT “shelter” under a highway overpass. If you are lucky enough to be near a sturdy building, then abandon your car for it. If there isn’t a spot like that, find a low lying area like a ditch do not try to outrun the tornado.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person made a good point.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This is a good thing to know during tornado season.

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