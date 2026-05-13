A Weather Expert Says One Common Tornado Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous
by Matthew Gilligan
If you grow up in certain parts of the country, especially the Midwest, you learn about tornado safety from a young age.
And there seems to be a lot of misinformation out there about what to do and what not to do if a twister is headed your way.
A woman named Virginia who calls herself a “Weather Wizard” posted a video on TikTok and gave folks a heads-up about tornado safety.
The video shows a bunch of cars parked under an overpass on a highway in Oklahoma during a storm.
The text overlay reads, “What you should absolutely never do in a tornado warned storm.”
The text continued, “Don’t be these people.”
The video’s caption reads, “One of the classic beliefs about tornados is that a highway overpass is the safest place to be when your in a car. It is the opposite.”
The caption continued, “Do NOT “shelter” under a highway overpass. If you are lucky enough to be near a sturdy building, then abandon your car for it. If there isn’t a spot like that, find a low lying area like a ditch do not try to outrun the tornado.”
Take a look at the video.
@virginia.weather.wizard
one of the classic beliefs about tornados is that a highway overpass is the safest place to be when your in a car, it is the opposite. do NOT “shelter” under a highway overpass if you are lucky enough to be near a sturdy building then abandon your car for it, if there isnt a spot like that find a low lying area like a ditch do not try to outrun the tornado #storm #tornado #thunderstorm #weather #wx #weathertok #tornadotok #fyp #foryoupage #meteorologist #meteorology #clouds #cloud
And here’s how viewers reacted.
This person made a good point.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
This is a good thing to know during tornado season.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this study that suggests the climate crisis is negatively impacting young people’s health.
Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · safety, severe weather, tiktok, top, tornado, tornadoes, video, viral, weather
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