A Woman Grew Increasingly Stressed After Her Husband Kept Doing Things Without Telling Her

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership where both parties are treated equally and with respect…but we all know that things don’t always work out that way.

In today’s story, a woman got honest about why her husband’s behavior is causing her a lot of heartache.

Read on and check out what she had to say about what’s going on.

AITA for getting upset at being excluded from things for my husband? “I (30F) have been married to my husband (30M) for over a year and together a total of 3 years now. Since the start my mother-in-law has not been a fan. I’ve been told by multiple people that it’s not a personal thing, she has never liked the girls he’s dated.

This sounds rough…

She has caused multiple issues in our relationship that have almost resulted in me walking away including telling my husband’s friends that she won’t attend our wedding due to it only ending in divorce and that we haven’t made her feel special. My husband’s birthday is coming up this week and I assumed we’d end up having an intimate family dinner with his side as to me that is normal. Today he mentions that his mom is taking only him out for dinner tomorrow for his birthday.

This didn’t go over well…

I got upset and started to cry because it feels like she is constantly removing me from normal things spouses are naturally included in. I grew up in an environment where once you are married your spouse is almost an “extension” of you, meaning if there are important events or gatherings it’s disrespectful to not include them by default. Recently I’ve been told by my father-in-law (they are divorced) that I need to work on my relationship with my MIL and basically forgive all the ugliness she has thrown my way (there has been a lot; almost therapy-worthy). So to continue being excluded from dinners (not the first time) seems like a joke when I’m being told to suck it up and deal with a smile. My husband doesn’t understand what the problem is and believes me to be overreacting. AITA for allowing this to upset and getting angry at my husband for not seeing disrespectful she is towards me.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This situation needs to be nipped in the bud ASAP!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after learning her husband drained their savings to pay for an old car.