Employee Scheduled Despite Approved Time Off for Wedding, Warns of Staffing Shortage

Getting a time off request denied is frustrating enough, but getting it denied after telling your boss you will literally be in another state is a different level of workplace absurdity.

An employee who had a family wedding out of town did everything by the book: submitted the request early, followed up by email, and made his unavailability impossible to misunderstand.

His manager denied it anyway and put his name on the schedule for a shift he had no way of working.

So the employee decided he didn’t care if the place would be short-staffed — he was taking his time off no matter what.

Keep reading for the full story.

When your manager would rather tell you no and mess herself over. A while back, I put in a request off for a weekend at the beginning of June. I also emailed my scheduling manager about it because I’m out of town for a family wedding and will physically be in another state.

The boss waited until the last possible second to acknowledge it — and the employee wasn’t pleased with the verdict.

The request had pending status until yesterday when the schedule came out. The request was denied and I got scheduled. And before some of you come at me with the “a request is a request” etc. — I’m fully aware. I know. I get it, and I generally respect it.

But even still, this employee can’t help but feel a little indignant.

But in this situation, I made it clear early on that I wouldn’t even be in the state that weekend. I don’t get why they would still schedule me knowing this. It’s setting up the team for failure if I can’t find coverage, because I will be calling off. Which in turn affects the team. So it’s a little wild to me that they’d knowingly take the risk of being short-staffed if coverage isn’t found.

Being short staffed should be the manager’s problem, not the employee’s problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Redditors are sure to have some fiery opinions.

Many people learn the hard way they can’t always trust their coworkers.

The fact that, as a full-grown adult, you have to ask (borderline beg) for your own time off is just wild.

In many workplaces, flexibility only seems to go one way.

Instead of asking, maybe it’s time to start demanding.

Scheduling someone you know is going to be out of state is a pretty questionable management decision, and it seems like most redditors agreed.

Employees already sacrifice so many hours of their life to their place of employment, so the minute they ask for a few well-deserved days off, this is the best the boss can do? That’s just inexcusable.

If this boss wants to purposely make things harder for herself, then that’s on her.