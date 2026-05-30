After a Near-Fatal Run-In With a Reckless Driver, This Man Devised a Clever Way to Get Revenge

Fewer altercations bring out the worst in people than those that occur while being the wheel of a car, or in this case, a truck. Distracted driving is a new epidemic amongst drivers of all ages, and doing so while on the clock unfortunately seems to be escalating into a repeat pattern.

How would you handle an absolutely careless driver almost taking you out? One man recently shared his small payback he issued in return for a situation like this. Here’s what went down.

Sure you can quote me…

It was a normal day, I arrive first at the stop sign in my neighborhood well before the guy on my right with no one coming at me from the third direction.

I proceed through the intersection after stopping since I was the first to arrive at the three-way stop.

As are the rules of the road.

All of sudden, the guy on my right turns into my path like he has the right of way and no stop sign – neither being true.

I had to slam on the brakes to avoid T-boning his driver’s door as he is whipping in front of me in his work truck.

When he heard my horn, he finally looked up from his phone and gave me a surprised Pikachu face.

Uh, that’s not how you safely drive a truck!

He was just too busy to pay attention to road signs and other vehicles in his way.

Don’t you know who I am?

My chance for petty revenge presented itself a few days later, guess who pulls up to my place while I am working outside…

That’s a coincidence that’s too good to pass up.

He is that same man in that same work truck with the same large company logo on it from the previous day.

He told me that he was working in the neighborhood at another house and when he was driving by he saw that I could use those same services.

There was zero chance I was giving this guy any money, after almost causing a wreck due to his gross negligence.

That is incredibly presumptuous on this guy’s part.

BUT, when he asked if he could walk around my place and quote me, I said sure!

Go ahead and let me waste several minutes of your time as my little petty revenge.

I never did call the guy back… strange!

This guy T-boned himself out of some solid business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in on this one.

The comments section was pretty brutal here.



Others felt the revenge wasn’t petty enough.



One person shared what they would have done instead.



Though some improvement was also offered.



And another could relate all too well.



This guy better look both ways before he crosses him again.