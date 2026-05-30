Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects GossipBig Sister Left Heartbroken After Her Neurodivergent Brother Repeatedly Rejects Her Home-Cooked Meals

Family arguments can turn into a full-blown conflict, especially when emotions and exhaustion build up over time.

This teenager found herself stuck in a frustrating cycle with her neurodivergent brother and her mom. Despite her genuine love for cooking and helping out, she keeps being asked to make meals that her brother refuses to eat the moment he realizes she made them. Everything boiled over at breakfast one morning when emotions ran high, and everyone was left upset.

Read the full story below and share your take on who’s to blame in this complicated situation. It’s emotional, relatable, and the kind of situation where it’s hard to tell who’s actually being unfair.

AITA for not wanting to cook for my 15yo brother anymore? I (19F) like helping my mom cook, so it’s not an issue of whether I want to cook or not. But my brother is neurodivergent and currently only eats certain foods cooked certain ways. I’ve made food for him before, a long time ago, which he would eat, but he hasn’t eaten anything I’ve cooked in about a year, even if it’s one of his safe foods. That’s fine, and I won’t force him to eat something he doesn’t want. The problem is with my mom, she wants me to cook for him even when he won’t eat it.

This big sister is already feeling the pressure to cook for her brother.

At first, I used to because my dad, aunt (who is currently staying with us), and 9-year-old sister would eat what he wouldn’t. But now I’ve just started refusing outright because I don’t want to use my energy to cook solely for him. My mom asks for food specifically for him, and as far as I know, she doesn’t give it to my dad or sister. I don’t mind making food for the whole family, but I told her that she has to make his food because he only eats his safe foods when she makes them. She tells me that I’m being a bad sister and that I need to set an example for him and my younger sister.

Then it all came to head.

Yesterday morning, I made eggs and cheese with bacon and toast for my family, and my mom asked me to make him breakfast separately (he wanted plain eggs with plain pancakes and a fruit salad). I wasn’t going to, but I figured I’d try again. I spent some time cooking more eggs and pancakes and cutting up fruit for him before I even ate my own breakfast. When I was done and went to give it to him, he refused it because he said he saw me making it. I think I might be the jerk because I got upset and sort of yelled, not directly at him, of course, but in his vicinity and aimed at my mom. My sister wasn’t in the room. It might have made him feel bad because he got up and went to sit with my dad in our garage.

Her mom was furious.

My mom lost it on me and told me I’m a horrible sibling and that I don’t deserve my brother before leaving with the food I made. I’m not sure if she threw it out or not; I just saw her take the plates. I asked my dad about it later, and he told me that I should’ve just stayed calm and walked away. My aunt is fully on my mom’s side and told me that if she or my mom had acted like this toward my grandma, they would’ve been kicked out. I agree that I shouldn’t have yelled, but it’s frustrating because almost every day my mom asks me to cook for him, and the same thing happens when I do. He doesn’t eat it. So what’s the point? But this is also a small thing, and I feel like I might be making it into a bigger issue than it is… AITA?

It is never easy living with a loved one who doesn’t think the same way as you do, but they need all the understanding they could get. I get the frustration of pouring your time and effort into cooking for someone who doesn’t appreciate what you’re doing for them. At the same time, their mom should also note her son’s distinct preferences and try to cater to them without hurting her other children’s feelings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

This one shares a related experience.

This user calls out the mom.

Another sensible response.

A valid observation.

And lastly, people are taking her side.

No good deed goes unpunished. Cook for someone who appreciates you.