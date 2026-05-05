“All the Stress, None of the Pay”: The Solid Reason an Employee is Considering Turning Down a ‘Dream’ Promotion

Imagine being offered a promotion, but then you find out you wouldn’t be paid much more than you’re making now. Would you take the promotion anyway, or would you refuse?

That’s the question the employee in this story is having trouble answering. While he wants the promotion, he thinks he should be paid more.

Let’s read all the details.

Am I being unreasonable for not wanting to take a supervisor position So Ive been struggling to take the leap on the offered position for the past few days, its a warehouse sup position. My current manager offered me the position and even put in a good word for me. New store manager is super chill and I have no problems with him or the store.

But OP thinks there should be a bigger pay increase.

The job is easy simple and straightforward, I was ready to straight up make the switch….but then we got into the pay increase. HR is offering 13/hr, Im currently at 11/hr. Asked the manager if he could talk them into 15/hr ( Last sups pay) or at the very least 14.

HR won’t budge.

Even after both the store manager AND regional manager telling HR that my offer is justified, HR has informed me that they wont go past the 13/hr. Even though its a chance for an extra notch on my resume I feel like Im being cheated and exploited for taking the 13/hr deal. Am I being unreasonable for wanting to bow out of the promotion? Or should I take the job ?

Perhaps the last supervisor started at 13/hr and eventually got raises to bring it up to 15/hr. If that’s the case, the starting pay rate isn’t unreasonable.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks $15/hr is the minimum they should pay.

Another person would want $20/hr.

This person thinks $20/hr isn’t enough.

One person explains management’s reasoning.

But here’s a suggestion to take the promotion and get out as soon as possible.

It’s really annoying when companies try to cut costs by paying employees less.

if you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who taught her boss a lesson when he asked for “bare bones” reports.