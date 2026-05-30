An Entitled Driver Blocked a Handicapped Spot, Triggering a Renter’s Relentless Mission for Justice

Imagine living in an apartment building that only has one handicapped parking spot. If you saw someone illegally parking in that parking spot, would you mind your own business or go out of your way to make sure they never parked there again?

I’d probably mind my own business unless I knew there was a handicapped resident who needed that parking spot. Of course, I’m not looking for confrontation either.

In this story, one renter is in this situation and is determined to make sure the person with the big, obnoxious truck never parks in that parking spot again. It’s not as easy as you might think. She tries notes. She tries contacting the apartment rental company. She even tries contacting a towing company.

She hits roadblock after roadblock but doesn’t give up. Keep reading to see how she finally gets revenge on this driver.

Handicapped parking nightmare I used to live at this big apartment complex in a crowded college town. With it being a college town there were often months where most of the college kids were on break and not “home”. Meaning the parking lot would be deserted for months.

One person was illegally parking in a handicapped spot.

Well there was on handicapped spot. And at some point some guy who lived a floor below us started parking in that one spot. He had this huge black truck with big exhaust pipes at the front and mud tires and all sorts of stuff. He did that a few times and I got fed up and left a note saying, basically, “hey, not trying to assume, invisible disabilities exist, but you don’t have a placard up, so if ur licensed to park here, please put up ur placard” along those lines. I hear him one day laughing loudly about this with his friends gathered around the offending car as I’m going to work and my blood boils.

She tries to escalate the situation.

So I write another note, this time basically saying “MOVE or else”. He continues parking illegally. So I call our renter company and ask them to tow his car since they have a sign in the parking lot saying if you park illegally they’ll tow. They say he has to be ticketed at least twice before they’ll tow.

She hit another roadblock.

So I call the towing company directly. The tow company says the signage isn’t sufficient and they’d love to tow, but they can’t. So I go back to my renter company and tell them their signage isn’t up to snuff and within the next two weeks they fix it.

Finally!

Im thinking, okay, I’ve left multiple notes, the paint is fresh, there’s a new sign. No way he’s gonna do it again. He does!! So I call the police department and within a half an hour a very nice cop is out there ticketing this jerk. I looked up what the amount would be and it was over 500. More than what his share of rent likely was. He never did it again >:D

It’s honorable of this neighbor to want to go out of her way to make sure nobody parks illegally, but it wasn’t her responsibility to do so.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

What does Reddit have to say?

Here’s some praise for the revenge.

Another person hates when people illegally park in handicapped spots.

This person shares what they hope happened.

Everyone is glad she took action.

Of all the people living in that apartment building, OP was the only one to go out of her way to do something about the person who was illegally parked. She didn’t have to do that, but she couldn’t not do it. Even when she kept being told there was nothing that could be done until something else happened first, she didn’t let that stop her.

It’s admirable when people stand up for what’s right, and it’s satisfying when that means the people who are breaking the law get what they deserve.

I hope that guy’s parking ticket was very expensive. He should count himself lucky that she wasn’t able to get his car towed.