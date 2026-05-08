Can I Go Empty-Handed? The Social Nightmare Sparked by a Cousin’s Outrageous Gift Demand

There’s gift-giving and there’s “gift-tasking.”

When a woman learned her distant cousin had assigned her a specific gift for the upcoming baby shower while she’s been unable to work due to a medical issue, the awkwardness set in fast.

The dilemma wasn’t whether to bring a gift — it was whether to show up at all.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I show up to a baby shower without a specific gift that I was asked to bring? So my family and I (25) were invited to my distant cousin’s baby shower at the end of the month. They’re throwing a huge shower since it’s the first grandchild on both sides and my cousin sent a voicenote to my mom (not us) telling each person what they needed to buy as a gift.

Evidently, her cousin had very specific ideas on what gifts guests should provide.

My mom was required to buy a pump and my sisters and I were required to buy a bottle warmer. Now I found this a little odd but the prices online were affordable so I thought it was okay since I’d be splitting with my sisters.

Her parents thought about it quite differently.

However, my parents were really upset over this and mentioned that my cousin didn’t really consider pockets, just told us what to buy as gifts.

Her finances also aren’t the best at the moment.

Another issue is that I’m currently not working due to a medical issue, which means I may or may not be able to give my share for the gift.

She wonders if she should show up at all if she’s going to show up empty handed.

I would still like to attend to support my cousin, but without a gift I feel like that may be rude? My mom doesn’t care lol. I’m in the middle. WIBTA?

This cousin sounds a twinge entitled.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks the cousin is the one in the wrong.

Sounds like they’ve got a bit of a control freak on their hands.

This cousin clearly isn’t doing right by her guests.

This clearly isn’t standard host behavior.

Clearly this cousin is more interested in getting gifts than seeing her family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who ruined her sister-in-law’s wedding in the most cringe way possible.