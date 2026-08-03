“A Total Breach of Trust”: Mom Loses Her Mind After Finding Out Teen Was at the House Without Permission

What difference does a few hours make…?

Well, to some people, not much…but to this teenager’s mom, it was important enough to turn into a knock-down, drag-out fight!

Read on and see what this youngster had to say about why her mom got so upset with her after she came home a few hours earlier than planned.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for coming home at 6 am instead of 9 am? “I am a 17F and I really don’t know what to do. Any advice would be appreciated. My mom went away for two days and it was agreed that the first night I would stay at a friend’s, and the second night I would stay at my dad’s. So last night I stayed at my friend’s house, and my mom had said before I was fine to be in our house all day before going to my dad’s, she just didn’t want me spending the night by myself, which is very fair.

This makes sense, don’t you think…?

Anyway, me and my friend ended up pulling an all nighter and because she lives right across the road from me so I decided to just go home at 6.30 am to sleep rather than sleep at hers til 12 and then go home. My mom called me this morning at half 7 asking why I was in our house, she checked my location, and I told her the story. She started accusing me of lying and screaming at me about how she knew I was lying.

Uh oh!

Which I wasn’t, she had my location all night which showed that I was at my friend’s house. Now she’s called my dad and has told me to move out into my dad’s house. And that she doesn’t want to see me back in this house again. I don’t know how to convince her i was in my friends house because she has my location. She is also saying that I shouldn’t have gone back at half 6 anyway, even though she said I was fine to be there in the daytime just not at night because it’s dark. I don’t think what I did was wrong. Staying at my dad’s house is also not a viable option because my dad lives with my nanny and auntie and theres no spare room, and its also 2 hours away from where I work so its rly not an option because I have early shifts. I just want to know if I’m being unreasonable here.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

And this reader spoke up.

Her mom sounds like a bit of a drama queen, perhaps?

It that harsh?

Maybe…but she needs to chill out!

This doesn’t seem like a big deal!

Parents just don’t understand…