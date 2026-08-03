Construction Workers Had Blocked the Street With Their Van and Were Being Rude in Line — So He Took His Time and Made His Order as Long as Possible

Some folks just think they own the road…

And, for us mere mortals, that can be extremely frustrating!

So, what’s a person to do if they encounter people like this out in the world…

Well, the guy you’re about hear from decided that the best course of action was REVENGE.

Check out how he doled out it to a couple of construction workers who decided that the rules of the road didn’t apply to them.

Start now!

Builders who have yet to learn the definition of irony. “I popped into my local sandwich shop, there is a guy in a high vis vest getting his order. As I reach the bread selection, he greets his friend (also in high vis) who walks in the door. Very quickly he jokes about having his “park anywhere lights on”. True enough the big white van is parked directly outside of the shop on the road and in the bus lane. The road is pretty narrow, which is why there are many parking spots and a car park. But this guy has still parked on the road in the way. They exchange some colorful language between them, complaining mostly about work as I make my order.

These guys sound pretty rude…

I’ve ordered the kids meals by this point and the guy now behind me is agitated, he makes some comment about getting back to work. I ignore him. He gets a bit too close leaning on the divider next to me. So I slow down, suddenly considering all of my options. I act forgetful I pull out the scrap of paper I had in my pocket. The guy behind me groans, “oh great he’s got a list .” The woman behind the counter doesn’t hear or doesn’t care.

Might as well make these jerks wait!

I take my time, buy a few extra things, make sure to get them toasted. The woman obliviously plays along, gives me all my options, to combine for a meal deal, did I want an extra cookie? I consider them all and get my order. The builder behind me is clearly agitated. I get my food and go, it feels like a bit of a win. I’ve wasted his time and gotten in his way. I doubt he realized why he lost his lunch break or that he was being selfish, in what turned out to be a nearly empty street. But I felt better for it.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

And this reader weighed in.

This was hilarious!

And it was petty as hell!

I, for one, think this guy nailed it.

Nice work!

These guys were straight-up RUDE.