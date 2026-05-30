Cash-Strapped Woman Gives Friend a Deeply Thoughtful Birthday Gift—Only to Be Blasted for Ignoring a Wishlist

Friendships can get complicated when expectations aren’t aligned.

In this story, a woman was struggling financially when her friend sent her an expensive birthday wishlist.

Even though she couldn’t afford those items, she still gave a meaningful gift she already had.

Instead of appreciating it, her friend complained that it wasn’t something from the list.

Ugh… What an entitlement! Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not accomplishing the birthday wish list of my Friend because I’m not in good financial position I (24F) have been friends with Lena for about three years. Our birthdays are one week apart. Mine comes first. This year has been really hard for me financially. I lost my job. I have been trying to manage my basic needs.

This woman received a birthday wishlist from her friend.

Lena knows I am not in a great position right now. When my birthday came, she just sent me a happy birthday message. I did not mind. I was not expecting anything. A few days later, she sent me a detailed birthday wish list for her own birthday. It included specific shoes, perfumes, and other items. They were honestly too expensive for me.

She gave her friend something that wasn’t on the list.

She was very particular about what she wanted. I told her I would try. I already knew I could not afford those things. On my birthday, someone gave me a tablet phone device. I did not really need it because I already had something similar. I decided to give it to her for her birthday. I wrapped it nicely. I gave it to her without mentioning where it came from.

Her friend told her that she was expecting something from the list.

She seemed happy at first. Later, she started saying she expected me to get at least one thing from her list. She said she was looking forward to those items. I explained my situation. I said I still wanted to give her something meaningful. She said it was not about money. It was about effort and listening.

Now, she’s wondering if she was really in the wrong.

Since then, she has been distant. A few friends think I should have gotten something small from her list instead. I feel like I did what I could. She did not get me anything. Now, I am wondering if I handled it wrong. AITA?

Some people don’t know how to be appreciative and thankful.

At least, she gave her friend something out of nothing, right?

Her friend, on the other hand, was too obnoxious to care about her financial struggles.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

She’s not a friend, says this one.

This one suggests reciprocating her effort.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, a straightforward remark.

Wishlists are good, but it’s not 100% required.