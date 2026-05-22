College Student Told to Pay Half for Car in Friends’ Business Plan Despite No Ownership

Entering a financial agreement without fully understanding what you’re getting in return is never a good idea.

Today, we’ll meet a college student who agreed to help buy a car with her married friends as part of a shared business plan. Since she trusted them, she even paid money up front, despite the car going fully under the husband’s name, because she doesn’t drive.

In return, she expected reasonable things like rides to school a couple of mornings each week and paying only one-third since three adults benefited from the arrangement.

Then, the couple suddenly revealed they expected her to cover half the cost instead. And that’s when the deal started to feel disrespectful.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for crashing out after being told to pay half of a car I agreed to get with my married couple friends I am 20F, still in college, single, and live alone. I am friends with, let’s call them A(35M) and B(30F), who also have a daughter and a mum whom they take care of. A and I are coworkers, and we’ve worked together at FNB for 2 years. We’re close friends, and I’ve spent nights at A and B’s house plenty of times, and we are very close. We three have decided to start a plan for ourselves, with each of us having a share.

At first, she thought the deal was going to work in her favor.

We agreed on buying a car for the ‘plan,’ and it was A who initiated and asked if I wanted to join in paying for the car. I agreed, as I trust him, and he says it’s for the business. Up front, I tell them that after we buy the car, I want to be driven to school twice a week in the morning before A goes to work, and they agreed. But it was never clearly discussed. B and I were present at the dealer, and I did most of the talking. I used my money in advance, but the car is under A’s name, as I can’t drive.

It didn’t take long for her to start noticing something was off about the whole thing.

Right after the deal the first night, we drove the car around, and I brought up how I expect someone to drive me to school next Monday, which they took lightly, and B says that she will drive me after she gets her license. At that point, I wasn’t really happy because she did not drive and didn’t have intentions of getting a license any time soon, and that wasn’t what I understood from the agreement. The next day, I asked A how do we do this? I said I wasn’t rushing them to pay me back, but I wanted clarity.

Then, A dropped a bombshell on her.

A told me not to worry and that they would pay their half of the car. I was confused because I thought I would be paying one-third since it was a business asset. A disagreed and said it was always half and half between me and them, which I don’t believe was ever said.

Fast forward to the next week.

We ignored it for a week, and later A told me B feels like I’m asking for too much and that they might as well pay the car themselves. He also said he doesn’t even drive his daughter to school, and I expect him to drive me, which ignores my point. That night, I felt disrespected. I called him the next morning and explained I didn’t like the agreement and that I felt paying one-third was fair.

After their discussion, he’s avoiding her.

He said they are a couple and should be treated as one person. I said I don’t drive and they use the car for personal use, so how is it fair for me to pay half?I also said I shouldn’t have to beg for rides when that was part of what I agreed to. He said I could just tag along on their trips, which I don’t think is a real benefit. So, I asked what do I gain from this deal, and why am I expected to pay half with no real benefit. Now he is avoiding me. AITA?

Oh no! It doesn’t sound like this will end well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit have to give.

This reader thinks the whole thing is absurd.

For this person, there are no winners.

As this comment explains, this was an important lesson she just learned.

This person hopes she has it in writing.

This whole situation sounds like a mess.

Paying half for a car that sits fully under someone else’s name would make most people stop and question the arrangement. Especially when the people using the car the most are the married couple who actually drive it every day

At the same time, trusting vague promises and verbal agreements involving money was incredibly naive from the start. Nothing about this arrangement sounds fair for her.

Then, once the couple started acting like occasional rides somehow justified paying half, they exposed just how unfair the deal really was.

Ultimately, she was wrong for not thinking this through more carefully, and she may need to accept that this money is probably gone.