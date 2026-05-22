Incompetent Manager Ruins a Smoothly Running Department—Then Gets Forced to Do the Job He Doesn’t Understand

A bad manager can take a great job and ruin it faster than just about anything else you can imagine.

What would you do if a new manager came in and started making things difficult for you and your entire team, even going as far as to say that your job was easy and asking what you did all day?

That is what happened to the guy in this story. He finally got sick of the abuse and realized the manager’s lack of competence would be very evident if he quit.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

I quit my job of six years just to prove to senior management how useless and incompetent my manager was, and it worked I started my last job in 2017. I was a part time warehouse worker who over a few years was promoted into a transport admin/management role.

Myself and another colleague ran our department between us, only really reporting to our then line manager if we needed support with any part of our job, or time off etc, but other than that he trusted us completely to run things. It wasn’t without its stressful days but we had a really good thing going.

These types of management changes can disrupt the whole dynamic of a team, and usually not for the better.

Then in 2021, the business made some changes, moved our then line manager onto different departments, and got a new, designated manager just to manage us two and our department. We were naturally quite bitter about it, but nevertheless thought we’d give him a chance.

He turned out to be an absolute control freak and a bully. But he was strange, he could be very supportive one minute, then a manipulative bully the next. He loved poking fun out of the fact I had a car accident last year. He loved solely targeting me for the bad jobs, and loved causing trouble between me and other colleagues.

This would be very scary. Good thing he was able to take some time off from work to deal with it.

Then in March this year, my girlfriend fell ill whilst pregnant and was forced to give birth to our son six weeks prematurely. It was quite an awful, traumatic time and I ended up having three weeks off work.

When I returned, I had a mountain of work to catch up on that nobody covered in my absence. Followed by me trying to catch up on it, and my manager pulling me away to do other projects for him, when his other two staff members weren’t doing anything, then when my work was late, was forever kicking off at me that I couldn’t manage my time properly etc etc.

At the end of the day, the work not getting done is the fault of the manager. He should have gotten someone to cover for him while he was off dealing with the medical issues.

Then in May he made a major mistake, and pinned the blame on me for it. It caused issues between me and two colleagues I had to work closely with, and I was threatened with disciplinary action. Then I just got thinking to myself, without me running his department, he is nothing. Without me he wouldn’t have a job. Without me, he wouldn’t be able to explain what was going on with his department to senior management.

How I ran his department for him on half of his salary, he takes all the glory and we get all of the grief.

Maybe the manager will finally realize just how good he had it with this guy doing the work.

I had one last run in with him over this mistake he’d made, and handed my formal notice into him the following day.

It was funny over those four weeks of serving my notice, just watching him slowly take over my responsibilities and struggling with them. Those responsibilities that he often told me “I don’t even know what you do during the day.” He had to then do the horrible jobs he used to pile on me.

This guy really does not have any confidence in his manager. And, it seems, that this is for good reason.

And on my final day in June, I told my fellow colleagues that I’ll give him three months before he either quits or gets fired. Within the first few weeks, the department massively failed their monthly audit, which sparked attention of company directors, who were sent in to investigate as this had never happened before.

Then bang on a month later, I was on holiday and had one of the senior managers ringing me and texting me asking for passwords for systems, as my line manager had gone on holiday and hadn’t organised anything. I ignored him because I didn’t work there anymore and I was on holiday.

That guy just can’t seem to get the job going right. Maybe he will have learned his lesson, but I doubt it.

Then he kept continuing to make mistakes, he hadn’t ordered essential items, which caused trouble for the site. He didn’t have a clue about the job in question as I originally was out to prove. Then a month after that, he was suspended from his duties pending further investigation, as management finally realised he couldn’t do his job in question.

Sometimes a company will let someone quit instead of firing them, but who knows what happened in this case?

Month after that, management claim he quit with immediate effect. I think he was fired. But either way, my three months prediction was right, and he couldn’t run that shift without me. It really is petty revenge quitting a job to prove a point, but it proved the point. Good riddance.

I now run my own business, have a much better work/life balance, earning more than I could ever dream of in that place, and life is fantastic.

It all worked out for this guy in the end. I’m curious about what ever happened to the manager. Did he figure out how to actually be a leader and turn out ok, or is he still jumping from job to job, causing problems?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Either way, take a few minutes to read what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this story.

This person says that this was a very satisfying read, and I agree. It is always nice to see that bad managers do sometimes get what is coming to them.

Here is someone else who had a bad manager like this. Why do so many people experience this?

This commenter is all too right. Bad managers seem to be far more common than good ones.

Now he knows what he did and he doesn’t like it.

This commenter had been in a similar situation. He also ended up getting a much better job shortly after leaving the bad one.

It is really good to see that things worked out well for the worker. That isn’t always the case. Sadly, I have a feeling that the manager in this story will just go to another company and cause more problems. Mangers don’t always learn from their mistakes.