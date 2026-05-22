Hotel Employee Says Fully Booked for Ferragosto, but Caller Insists They Found a Room Online

It’s almost always impossible to book last-minute rooms during peak travel seasons, but many travelers try to do it anyway.

The following story involves a hotel employee who received a call during the Ferragosto week in Italy.

The caller asked for available rooms, and she politely told them they were sold out.

But the caller insisted that they found some cheap rooms from a suspicious third-party online site.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Are you sure you don’t have availability?! I work front desk at a hotel in Italy, so you already know this involves Ferragosto (August 15th). It is the week where the entire country decides to go on vacation at the same time. Half of Europe does, too. We have been sold out for months.

This front desk employee got an interesting call…

So, I get this call. Guest: “Hi, do you have availability for five nights in the week of Ferragosto?” Me: “I’m sorry, I don’t see any availability for those dates.” Guest: (dramatic sigh) “Ughhhh… Are you sure?” Me: “… Yes.” Guest: “Well, I was looking at totallylegitroomsnotascam.biz and I found a room for €250 total. Should I book it?”

She was impressed by the caller’s positivity.

€250 total in August. During Ferragosto. In Italy. At this point, I am honestly impressed. I am not even offended. I am just impressed. Me: “Hmmmm… I would suggest using your own judgment. I am the hotel, and I am telling you I do not have anything available.”

She wished them good luck!

Long silence. Like, what answer were you hoping for? “Oh yes, we are completely sold out. But there is a secret stash of rooms. We only release them to people who find suspiciously cheap deals on sketchy websites.” I do not know if they booked their magical €50-per-night-in-August deal. But if they did, I wish them luck. I wish them a backup plan. And maybe a tent 💀

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person got accused of lying.

Lol. Here’s an idea…

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and funny.

If the deal sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.