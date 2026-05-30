Couple Held Their Wedding at a Lake Venue, but They Were Shocked by How Rude and Unprofessional the Owners Were

It’s always depressing, at least to me, to hear about weddings that go off the rails and end up being huge disappointments.

People plan for months on end and they spend untold amounts of money on their big day, only to have the event get hijacked by awful people or events that are out of their control.

Well, this story belongs in the former category, and the person who wrote it didn’t hold back about how the folks who actually owned the venue where they got married turned out to be huge creeps.

What kind of people run a business this way?!?!

Also, what kind of adults behave this way?!?!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Never imagined the biggest drama at my wedding would be the venue owners. “We recently had our wedding at a venue close to a lake where 4 people were supposed to “work” for 25 guests – 2 of them being the actual owners who are distant acquaintances of ours.

They acted like guests the whole time, not like vendors. From the start they interfered with the décor, criticized that we wanted to have the welcome drinks and snacks on the terrace (“flies will get into the snacks, it has to be inside”), and when we asked them to help with setup, we had to ask multiple times. If they didn’t like something, they’d make comments, complain, or just pull faces (e.g. at our wedding welcome sign). Whenever we expressed our wishes, they either ignored us or got offended. They were very manipulative.

Some people definitely shouldn’t have jobs in hospitality.

When we arranged the first look with our photographers (without telling them on purpose, so they wouldn’t intrude), they literally barged in saying “here comes the big moment.” My maid of honor asked them to leave, and they HID in the bushes to watch. Yes, the 50-year-old owner hiding in a bush… After being asked again, they finally left, but later loudly said that since they’re the owners, they have the right to be there. I actually asked one of them if they also planned to join our wedding night, since technically we were staying in a guest room owned by them…

Wow…it’s pretty clear that these folks are HUGE creeps.

They sat among our guests, so often there was nobody at the bar to ask for a drink. Behind our backs, they made snide comments to our guests about us – for example, about how “irresponsible” we were to have food served outside. And yet, when it came to leftovers, they wanted to just lock the cooked food in a room without refrigeration. My husband had to tell them twice to put it in the fridge, and they even tried to argue against that.

As if things couldn’t get worse…

Around midnight they turned off the music and closed the bar without saying a word – even though beforehand they promised to stay as long as needed. Nobody told them they weren’t needed. At that point, my husband and I confronted them, saying how horrible their behavior was. Instead of apologizing, they got offended again, saying “no one hurt them like this before.”

Don’t you just love it when people give you a guilt trip?

One of them even said that her 4-year-old child didn’t see her today because of us…….. We slept at the venue, the next day they barely said a word to us except when it came to taking our money. It’s honestly hard to process, because I can’t imagine what kind of person deliberately ruins a paying client’s wedding day. And considering they were distant acquaintances, we would have expected them to behave even more respectfully. It was a beautiful day thanks to our friends (one of them even took a cat home from the woods lol) – but the owners did everything they could to cast a shadow over it.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person asked a question.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared a story.

Well, that was quite a doozy, wasn’t it?

You have to ask yourself how people like this function in the real world and own companies when they treat people who pay them money like this.

It’s insane!

But, at least we got a good story out of it, right?

These people wanted to make their clients’ wedding all about themselves!