Customer Is Upset About How Much Her Food Costs, So She Yells At The Employee Until The Manager Steps In

Imagine working at a fast food restaurant when a customer accuses you of overcharging them. Would you apologize and give them a refund, or would you explain that you don’t set the prices?

In this story, one fast food worker is in this situation, and she tries both of these options. The customer even calls herself “entitled,” and she certainly acts that way!

Keep reading to see how the manager saves the day.

Entitled woman claims that I am conning her money and tries to get me fired So I work at a fast food chain based around sandwiches, with food that is rather on the expensive side (A medium sandwich is about $7-8), and that’s without drinks and chips. About 15 minutes before closing, a woman and her children walk in and rush to the counter. (I was sweeping at the time and had a few separate piles of dirt and old lettuce on the ground, because the church crowds are no joke.) I walk up to the counter and begin to ring up her meal. She orders 3 sandwiches and 3 combos for a total of $35.07.

The customer seems pretty rude.

When I ask for her name, she looks at me and says in a sarcastic tone, “Aren’t you a little salesman huh” “Excuse me?” I asked in a polite tone. “The chili is more expensive with the combo compared to regular, I think that you should change that so people don’t get confused. I would like to see my receipt, please.” At this point I knew it was going to be trouble so I printed the receipt and she snatches it out of my hand and throws on her glasses.

She just had to use the word “entitled.”

“Yes you charged me too much for this chili combo young man, do you know how frusturating this is to the public?” “I’m sorry Mam I don’t make the prices ya know? I just work the cash register.” “Well I want you to refund my purchase I believe I’m /entitled/ to this food now” When she said entitled I just kind of looked at her in shock. Like it is not my fault I sold you something that costs more to make due to labor and ingredient costs.

But she changed her mind.

Regardless, I went to administer a refund, but she stopped me and said “Know what no, I’ll keep the Chili it’s fine. You’ve already rang me up for it so it doesn’t matter. “ “Of course Mam I’m sorry.” From here I stepped away from the counter to finish sweeping when I hear a thud from the far side of the restaurant.

That escalated quickly!

It turns out when I wasn’t looking, she took my mop bucket and “accedentally” tipped it over onto one of my larger piles of dirt. By this point my manager has had enough and decides to kick her out of the store after she cleans up her mess, and demands that she issues an apology to me. She screams at him and tries to leave, but the manager is a muscular man so he stops her with ease and calls the police. The police show up about 6 minutes later, and escort her out of the store. I don’t know what happened after she got kicked out, all I knew is that I had lots of mopping to do.

I’m glad the manager stood up for his employee.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person tells OP not to apologize.

Another person expected it to play out differently.

One person defends food prices.

This person is confused about why the manager did what he did in the order he did it.

What an awful customer!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who gave her phone number to a harmless-seeming customer, but immediately regretted it.