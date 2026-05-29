Customer Tries Arby’s New Steak Nuggets and Says They Missed the Mark

Have you tried the new Steak Nuggets from Arby’s yet?

Well, if you haven’t, we have a feeling that you might skip ’em after you watch this review on TikTok.

It comes to us from a woman named Emily and let’s just say that she wasn’t too impressed with this new menu item from the fast food chain.

Emily said, “Why did y’all lie about the Arby’s Steak Bites? Now, you might be thinking, ‘That looks like burnt dog food.’”

She added, “Yeah, that’s what it tastes like, too, if you’re actually debating going and getting them.”

Emily then said, “They have the same texture as the beef jerky nuggets. Just wet and weird. That ain’t steak.”

She continued, “Before you say, ‘That’s fast food, Emily, you should know it’s not gonna taste like actual steak.’ Just for a split second, I believed Trisha Paytas. Just. Just for a split second. And I know…”

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who complained about an employee, not realizing they were talking to that same person.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

Jeez, tell us how you really feel..