May 29, 2026 at 12:45 pm

Customer Tries Arby’s New Steak Nuggets and Says They Missed the Mark

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@emxlydavis

Have you tried the new Steak Nuggets from Arby’s yet?

Well, if you haven’t, we have a feeling that you might skip ’em after you watch this review on TikTok.

It comes to us from a woman named Emily and let’s just say that she wasn’t too impressed with this new menu item from the fast food chain.

holding food from arby&apos;s

TikTok/@emxlydavis

Emily said, “Why did y’all lie about the Arby’s Steak Bites? Now, you might be thinking, ‘That looks like burnt dog food.’”

She added, “Yeah, that’s what it tastes like, too, if you’re actually debating going and getting them.”

woman in her car

TikTok/@emxlydavis

Emily then said, “They have the same texture as the beef jerky nuggets. Just wet and weird. That ain’t steak.”

She continued, “Before you say, ‘That’s fast food, Emily, you should know it’s not gonna taste like actual steak.’ Just for a split second, I believed Trisha Paytas. Just. Just for a split second. And I know…”

woman holding food from arby&apos;s

TikTok/@emxlydavisb

Take a look at the video.

@emxlydavis

Emilys Honest Food Reviews🤣 #arbys #arbyssteaknuggets #fyp

♬ original sound – Emily Davis

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who complained about an employee, not realizing they were talking to that same person.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 3.47.59 PM Customer Tries Arby’s New Steak Nuggets and Says They Missed the Mark

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 3.48.15 PM Customer Tries Arby’s New Steak Nuggets and Says They Missed the Mark

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 3.48.28 PM Customer Tries Arby’s New Steak Nuggets and Says They Missed the Mark

Jeez, tell us how you really feel..

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter