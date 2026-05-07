Dad’s Honest Answer About His Favorite Child Left One of His Kids Deeply Hurt

Do parents have a favorite child? Most would never admit they do even if they do, but in this story, one dad actually admitted to both of his children that one of them is his favorite.

If you found out you weren’t your dad’s favorite child, how would you react? In this story, one teenage boy feels very hurt, and his honesty about his feelings makes his dad pretty upset.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my dad I wasn’t surprised my brother was his favorite child? For starters. I (16M) wasn’t expecting to be my dad’s (34M) favorite. I kinda hoped he loved us equally or would at least lie about it, but I guess I was wrong. This morning my brother (17M) jokingly asked our dad who was his favorite and he answered. Usually he’d dodge the question but this time he like fully answered. I was just minding my business eating breakfast and he told my brother that he was the favorite.

He was crushed.

Completely ruined my day. I expected my dad like to say both of us or no one or something like that but no. I asked my dad if he was serious and he started laughing until he noticed that I got sad Ig. He said that he thought about it and he had more stuff in common with my brother which is why he’s the favorite.

His dad thinks he overeacted.

I told my dad that I always thought he didn’t like me but having it said outloud was different. My dad then started getting defensive saying that he didn’t like me less and I wasn’t interrupting it right. I asked my dad to clarify exactly what he meant. And he said that he just like spending more time with my brother because he relates to him more because they have common interests.

How could his dad not realize this would upset him?

He tried to assure me that he still loves me the same. But if I’m being honest that only hurt me worse. I told my dad that I’d appreciate if he’d not answer any more questions when I’m around from now on and this upset him. He told me that he didn’t mean to upset me but he did tho.

Now, it’s his dad’s turn to get his feelings hurt.

I told him again that I always knew I wasn’t liked very well because I can see that he visibly enjoys spending more time with my brother than he does with me and hearing him openly say that he was the favorite child wasn’t surprising it was just hurtful to know that I was right. I guess this hurt my dad’s feelings because he just hugged me and told me that he sorry if he made me feel that way as it wasn’t his intentions and then he started to cry. He went to his room and haven’t came out yet which was about an hour ago. I feel bad for making my dad cry because that’s not something he does often and because of that it’s abnormal at least for him.

His dad is a complete jerk. He said something hurtful and then proceeded to act like the victim.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person calls the dad’s words cruel.

Another person calls the dad out for emotional manipulation.

The dad is definitely the one who messed up, not his teenage son.

A father weighs in.

His dad deserves to feel bad about what he said.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a boy who says he can’t stand his disabled brothers, and his parents don’t care about him at all.