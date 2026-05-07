“Not Here, Not Now”: The Viral Reason a Local Business Owner Refused to Help a Shopper at a Gas Station

When you own a business in a small town, people start to think they really know you.

So, what would you do if a customer approached you at a gas station and asked how to fix their toilet because they know you own the local hardware store? Would you explain what they needed to know? Or would you simply tell them to go see the employees at your store?

In the following story, a third-generation business owner deals with this scenario and is just trying to get fuel. Here’s his story.

You’re a customer of mine, but this is a gas station. Not my store. My family owns a hardware store that has been open for 50ish years. We serve a large community for a store of our size and have watched a couple of generations of families grow up around us. We are part of the community. But when I’m at the gas pump filling my tank, you shouldn’t be asking me why your toilet keeps running.

Apparently, she needed to go to the hardware store.

Lady(L): Hey, it’s funny to see you here! Me(M): Well, the store is across the street, and we all need to get gas. L: I’ve been meaning to come in and ask you guys why my toilet won’t stop running. What causes that? M: Oh, that’s an easy fix. Stop by the store on your way out, and one of my guys can get you what you need.

He tried to tell her that the guys at the store would help.

L: Why can’t you just tell me now? M: I promise it’s an easy one. Any of our guys can walk you through it. L: If it’s so easy, why aren’t you just explaining it to me now? M: Because I’m just filling up my tank to go out and finish some last-minute Christmas shopping, and stores are going to be packed.

Then, she got a little upset.

L: Your father would have taken the time to help me. Your store is really going downhill. M: You would need to go to the store to buy what you need to fix this anyway. It’s right across the street. L: Some help you are. Merry Christmas (drippingly sarcastic)!

He’s thankful, but situations like this can get old.

I even tried to give her the names of my best guys on the clock to make sure she got great service. This type of thing happens so frequently that my father doesn’t even like to shop, dine, or just GET GAS in the neighborhood. I love my family’s relationship with this community, and I’m proud of our store, but if this is how we’re rewarded, I might need to rethink third-generation ownership.

Wow! It seems like she may have just wanted to talk.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about their interaction.

This person knows exactly what he’s talking about.

Yet another business owner who gets it.

According to this health care provider, that’s why he lives far enough away from the office.

This wife watched her husband encounter that very thing.

It’s easy to see why he gets annoyed.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.