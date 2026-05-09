‘Drive Us There, But Don’t Come In’: The Cruel Wedding Request That Left a Daughter in Tears

Not being invited to family events always leaves you feeling a little awkward.

So, what would you do if your parents asked you to drive them to a wedding you were excluded from, then expected you to stay overnight nearby while the rest of the family celebrated together? Would you refuse to help at all? Or would you offer to drive them, and that’s it?

In the following story, one woman faces this dilemma and chooses the latter. Here’s her story.

AITA for agreeing to drive my parents to a wedding I’m not invited to, but not to get an Airbnb with them? My parents are invited to my second cousin’s wedding, but I’m not. To be fair, I’m not close to that cousin. We’ve only seen each other a few times and just follow each other on social media. So I get why I’m not invited. Still, it stings a bit because most of my first cousins (who I am close to) are invited, and it feels like they’re all going to have this big family moment without my siblings (who also aren’t invited) and me. But never mind, we will have other opportunities for this.

At first, it was just a ride to the wedding.

The problem is that my parents asked if my partner and I could drive them to the wedding, which is in an area a bit far from where they live. My mom has a license but can’t drive long distances for medical reasons, and my dad is too anxious to drive far. At first, I was like, okay… but then they also suggested we get an Airbnb there. That’s where it started to feel really weird. TBH, I’m feeling weird since they ask us to drive them, like what a lack of tact. Whatever, they’re my parents and don’t have other options. But now they literally want us to stay in an Airbnb with them so we can drive them home the morning after, like ????

She finally decided against staying.

So, like, we will stay at the Airbnb while my family is partying next door? Not to mention that they originally asked this of my fiancé instead of me, as if they knew that was crazy and when I went to them so they could explain, they were kind of uncomfortable. I ended up deciding that we could drive them there, but we wouldn’t stay. I can accept that I’m not invited to the wedding but I don’t want to see people getting ready, laughing, and talking about a ceremony we will not be part of. Now I’m overthinking it because, at the end of the day, they’re my parents… but also, it feels a bit unfair. And they like sending me messages about how there’s no taxis that could pick them up the day after. AITA?

Wow! Even if they are your parents, that’s still a big ask.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

This person sees her side of it.

According to this comment, they should find someone else to take them.

Here’s someone who sees not other way.

The reader thinks she should mention it to family.

That sounds like her parent’s problem. But, at the very least, they should pay for the Airbnb.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a bride who was shocked to find a stranger in the reception seat she had saved for her mother.