Driver Parked in Fire Lane Sparks Parking Lot Standoff After Woman Starts Honking Repeatedly

Imagine getting in your car in a parking lot. You’re ready to leave, but you notice another driver doing something they shouldn’t be doing. They’re parked in the fire line. They’re in their car, so it’s not like they couldn’t move it, and it’s not like there aren’t open parking spots.

Would you mind your own business and leave the parking lot, or would you confront the driver and try to convince them to leave?

In this story, one driver chooses the second option, and everyone else in the parking lot thinks she’s behaving like a Karen.

Would it have been wiser to mind her own business, or was she right to confront the driver?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO to parking issues I work in a commercial building with other large commercial buildings that all share a HUGE parking lot. A few weeks ago there was an older man looking confused, parked across one of the side entrances in the fire lane. As I pulled up, I stopped and got out, and asked if he needed help pushing his car or with anything at all.

He has some awful attitude!

Nope! He just wanted to wait right there, blocking the entry, while watching a show on his phone. I mentioned he was in the fire lane and asked why he didn’t use any part of the huge parking lot. He just laughed in my face and said it doesn’t matter the cops will have to catch me before they can tow me.

But everyone else thinks she’s the problem.

So I sat in my car behind him, on the clock and in no rush, and honked twice. Multiple people walking by told me that I was “psycho” for not just driving around him since there are other entrances to the parking lot and a “maniac” for honking at him. They said since he’s older, my honking could have killed him. That with my honking they were concerned for this mans safety. Apparently I am a radical left psycho Karen.. So tell me. AIO?

Yikes! They honestly both sound annoying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A lot of people overreacted.

She really did get awfully worked up about something that is really not her problem to solve.

This person thinks she wasted time and money.

Another person thinks she was right but also calls her a Karen.

Being right about something doesn’t give you the right to be super annoying about it when it’s not your problem to solve.

She called out the driver on the issue, and that wasn’t necessarily being a Karen. However, when he laughed in her face and made it clear he wasn’t going to leave, she should’ve just gotten in her car and left another way. Sitting there honking solved nothing except annoying everyone else.

It was definitely an overreaction of other drivers to act like her honking was in some way harmful, but it definitely wasn’t helpful.