An Employee Replaced an Entire Electronic Toilet System—Completely Unaware It Just Needed Cheap Batteries

Simple maintenance problems usually have simple solutions.

The following story involves an employee who was shocked by a coworker’s decision.

The coworker admitted that she replaced the entire urinal flusher parts instead of changing the batteries.

Even the boss could not believe the logic behind the coworker’s rationale.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My coworker never fails to surprise me with the dumb stuff she does. This morning, my coworker sent my boss and me a message. She was asking about batteries for an automatic flusher on a urinal. She said the place she gets batteries from was not open yet.

This man’s coworker replaced the entire part, not just the batteries.

My boss asked her what she meant because Home Depot and Menards are both open at 6. She then sent us a picture of some part of the urinal, and the description said it takes 4 AA batteries. She then told us that instead of replacing the batteries that cost probably $10 or less, she replaces the whole part. That part costs $182.

He was shocked by how his coworker thinks.

My boss asked her if she was joking. She was not. I’m actually shocked. I want to know her thought process behind that. I actually cannot believe someone would think that makes more sense than just changing the batteries.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person is curious.

Here’s another question.

This person shares a good analogy.

Finally, another person chimes in.

While some people think of replacing the batteries, others think about replacing the whole thing.