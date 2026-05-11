May 10, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Florida Woman Calls Out Couple for Leaving Trash Behind After Beach Engagement Photos

by Matthew Gilligan

woman on a beach

TikTok/@emilyinjupiter

It really boils my blood when people leave trash anywhere, but leaving rubbish behind at a beach is SO TRASHY.

And I know I’m not the only person who feels this way!

A woman in Florida named Emily took to TikTok to call out a couple who left a mess behind on a beautiful beach after a marriage proposal.

woman on a beach

TikTok/@emilyinjupiter

Emily called out people who left nylon rose petals on a beach after an engagement photo shoot.

She said, “It’s been like a couple weeks and this is still here. You could’ve used actual rose petals to avoid this. It’s like ankle-deep.”

Emily added, “I see manatees here. We need to make public outcry over this. You need to be embarrassed to post these photos by realizing how horrible this was.”

woman on a beach

TikTok/@emilyinjupiter

She then said, “There’s a man that lives right over there, fourth-generation, this is like his yard that he shares with the public. They just trashed it and left, and it’s been weeks of it still being here.”

Emily picked some of the nylon rose petals up off the beach.

She added, “I think we need to publicly shame these people, because this is absolutely unacceptable.”

woman on a beach

TikTok/@emilyinjupiter

Check out the video.

@emilyinjupiter

Help me find these photos #hutchinsonislandfl #stuartfl #beachcleanup #coralreef

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – JOHN (SONGS STATION) – สุขภาพดีกับเบิร์ด

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.46.51 AM Florida Woman Calls Out Couple for Leaving Trash Behind After Beach Engagement Photos

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.47.00 AM Florida Woman Calls Out Couple for Leaving Trash Behind After Beach Engagement Photos

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.47.29 AM Florida Woman Calls Out Couple for Leaving Trash Behind After Beach Engagement Photos

Say it with me…

Nobody likes a litterbug!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who was shocked to find her mother’s reception seat taken by a stranger who refused to move.

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