Florida Woman Calls Out Couple for Leaving Trash Behind After Beach Engagement Photos

It really boils my blood when people leave trash anywhere, but leaving rubbish behind at a beach is SO TRASHY.

And I know I’m not the only person who feels this way!

A woman in Florida named Emily took to TikTok to call out a couple who left a mess behind on a beautiful beach after a marriage proposal.

Emily called out people who left nylon rose petals on a beach after an engagement photo shoot.

She said, “It’s been like a couple weeks and this is still here. You could’ve used actual rose petals to avoid this. It’s like ankle-deep.”

Emily added, “I see manatees here. We need to make public outcry over this. You need to be embarrassed to post these photos by realizing how horrible this was.”

She then said, “There’s a man that lives right over there, fourth-generation, this is like his yard that he shares with the public. They just trashed it and left, and it’s been weeks of it still being here.”

Emily picked some of the nylon rose petals up off the beach.

She added, “I think we need to publicly shame these people, because this is absolutely unacceptable.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Say it with me…

Nobody likes a litterbug!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who was shocked to find her mother’s reception seat taken by a stranger who refused to move.