Grocery Cashier Exhausted After Regular Shopper Tries to Haggle Over Milk and Bread Every Week Like He’s at an Open-Air Market

Some people apparently have way too much free time and decide to spend it bothering retail workers for entertainment.

This grocery store cashier deals with one regular customer every Tuesday who treats the checkout lane like some kind of negotiation game. Instead of just paying for his groceries, the guy constantly argues over prices and tries talking cashiers into giving him random discounts based on things like the weather or “supply and demand.”

And somehow, he always acts completely serious while doing it.

The last time, he actually tried convincing the cashier that organic milk should cost less because fewer people were shopping that day and the inventory was “losing value by the minute.”

Meanwhile, a line of customers stood behind him waiting to go home.

Read on to see what the cashier had to do.

This middle aged guy I call the Negotiator thinks our corporate grocery store is a bazaar in the middle of nowhere I work as a cashier at a big name grocery chain and usually the job is just mindlessly scanning barcodes and asking if people have a loyalty card. But every Tuesday around 4 PM the Negotiator shows up and my heart just sinks. He always brings a single carton of organic milk and maybe a loaf of bread to my lane and instead of paying, he starts a full on debate about the price. He is absolutely convinced that the digital price tags on our shelves are just a “starting point for a healthy dialogue” between the merchant and the customer.

The man tries to negotiate for different types of discounts.

Last week, it was raining pretty hard outside and he leaned over the counter with this conspiratorial look on his face. He pointed at the milk which was clearly marked four dollars and ninety nine cents and said, “Look at that weather out there. Nobody is coming in today. Your inventory is just sitting here losing value by the minute. I will give you three dollars for the milk and we can call it a rainy day discount.” I tried to explain for the hundredth time that I literally do not have a button on my register that says “Rainy Day Discount” and that I just work here for ten bucks an hour. He didnt care and just kept talking about the laws of supply and demand like he was a professor of economics.

Usually, the manager has to deal with him.

The worst part is the line that starts forming behind him. People are just trying to get home with their groceries and they have to listen to this man explain why the humidity levels should affect the price of sourdough bread. He once tried to offer me a “bundle deal” where if he bought two bags of chips, I should give him the dip for free because they are “complementary goods.” My manager usually has to come over and tell him to pay the full price or leave but the Negotiator just smiles and says he will, “Let us think on his offer,” until next week. It adds ten minutes of pure stress to my shift every single time, and I honestly think he enjoys the performance more than the actual three cents he thinks he might save.

Wow! It does sound like he does it for the entertainment.

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Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader thinks the manager should ban him.

Yet another reader who thinks this is the manager’s responsibility.

This could work.

According to this comment, the manager needs to handle it.

It’s time for the manager to step in.

Letting one customer hold up the line every single week starts becoming unfair to both the cashiers and everybody waiting behind him.

The guy clearly enjoys the attention and the whole back and forth more than anything else.

Customers like this would wear anybody down.