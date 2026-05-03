Her Brother Is Gaslighting And Manipulating The Whole Family, But No One Sees It Except For Her

Setting boundaries with family members can be one of the hardest things to do.

What would you do if you caught your sibling trying to pull a fast one on the rest of the family? One woman recently expressed her concerns about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not letting brother move in his homeless friends?

This has been an ongoing issue.

I live in a multigeneratiinal home in part because I am my grandfather’s caretaker.

The house in question belongs to him, not to my brother.

That already sounds like it’s a heated topic.

My brother is broke and jobless at nearly 30, so thats what his friends are.

In the past he has basically tried to move them in under my grandfather’s nose.

This one in question, let’s call him ‘Ben’ has mail sent to our house in his name.

These guys sound like bad news.

He also tries to spend the night.

My grandpa and I have told him before that if he tries to stay here again, we will call the cops.

My brother now is letting him stay in the shed.

Taking advantage of a grandparent is the lowest of the low.

I know for a fact he stayed the entire night.

I went in there and told him he can’t be doing that because he doesn’t live here nor is it my brother’s house anyway.

I reminded my mom that she made a rule that his friends have to be gone by 10:30 pm or whatever time she said.

Seems like a fair enough boundary.

She now claims she never made this rule before, but she did and we have gone through this time and time again.

Ben copped an attitude with me when I reminded him he didn’t live here.

He was trying to tell me some sob story as to why he had to stay here.

Then they can help him find somewhere else.

I didn’t want to hear it because he knows he’s not supposed to be in there.

He’s a liar and a gaslighter.

The last time I caught him doing this, he was in a room in our house.

Now that just sounds scary.

I caught him with no shirt, wearing a sleep bonnet, and propped up sleeping on some computer chairs.

He swore to me that he was not sleeping in there or staying in there.

So that’s what he’s like.

Again, bad news bears.

He also has friends coming all night.

It looks like he’s dealing drugs at a house that’s not his.

My mom said I was being mean. AITA?

This mother sounds like she’s either in denial or an enabler. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in on this one.

The comments immediately jumped to the rescue.



Some expressed gratitude for the original poster.



One person offered legal prowess.



Another provided some tough love.



And someone shared a wider perspective.



This guy is committing squatter’s rights and squatter’s wrongs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cousin whose silly prank nearly ruined his cousin’s wedding.