Hospital Employee Facing Medical Crisis Threatened With Termination After Supervisor Accuses Her of “Faking It”

Sometimes life can be really annoying and it can feel like as soon as one major issue is resolved another one pops up.

In this story, one hospital employee had a dental issue one weekend and food poisoning the next weekend. While she was suffering with pain, a fever and nausea, her supervisor was the opposite of understanding. In fact, when she called in sick, her supervisor make it clear that she thought she was lying. She even insinuated that her job was on the line if she didn’t go to work.

Now, the employee is stressed out even more after talking to a coworker about how she handled the situation. She’s wondering if she did the right thing by trying to protect her job, or if she did the wrong thing since she got her supervisor in trouble.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA FOR TELLING MY HR WORKER ABOUT SOMETHING MY SUPERVISOR SAID? So I work at a hospital transporting patients. I tend to get along with everyone and I’m pretty friendly to patients. I’ve been working here for a little over 4 months and there were two weekends and a Sunday I was not able to work.

One weekend was due to a dental issue.

The first weekend was because I had a horrible dental abscess and my face was swollen from infection, which gave me a pretty bad pain and fever which inhibited my ability to work. I called days ahead and I informed my department head that I had a fever and she said not to come because we can’t come to work with a fever. So I took antibiotics, fever went down, and I had my extraction that following friday. The oral surgeon gave me narcotics for the pain and wrote me a doctor’s excuse to take to my job, which I did before my meds kicked in(dentist is like 3 minutes from my job).

She had another very valid reason for missing work.

So that happened, I had an excuse, I went to work the following week. Then, the next weekend, I caught food poisoning from cafeteria and I was clearly glued to the toilet. I called my supervisor at the time(department head only works Mon-Fri) and said I had a medical emergency. Mind you, I’m literally puking while I’m on the phone with her. Her response was I needed to get up and come to work, because “At this point, you’re just calling out every single weekend and doing god knows what and I just want to make sure you still have a job after all this,” which made me worry about my attendance, seeing as in 4 months, I’ve only missed 3 days and the way she said it, it seemed like I’d missed more.

She went to HR.

I didn’t know who to contact, so I used my usual contact, which is my HR worker, who usually is the one who handles these things since I was hired by an outside agency. I immediately got a phone call from her asking my concerns and I told her about concerns with my attendance and why I was concerned. When it came up, she said that what my supervisor said to me was inappropriate and that she was going to tell my department head because evidently, this supervisor had caused people to quit and that wasn’t a good thing.

Here’s what happened.

Evidently the new department head finally found out about the incident and he chewed her a new one about how she talks to people and my coworker heard them talking and my supervisor is in trouble. He said I’m TA because I didn’t have to tell HR what she said because she “didn’t mean it that way” and how no one likes an HR snitch. But I’m like she hinted at me getting fired, was I not supposed to say anything to see if my attendance wasn’t submitted? I can’t just lose my job trying to protect someone’s feelings. AITA?

Her coworker is crazy. She did the right thing. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

I completely agree with this comment.

Another person agrees that the coworker is wrong.

This person also calls out the coworker.

One person explains why it’s time to look for a different job.

She had very good reasons for calling in sick, and it’s not like she missed an excessive amount of work. Her supervisor was definitely in the wrong. She did the right thing. Her coworker is the crazy one.

Honestly, it might be time for her to look for a different job. Between an awful supervisor and an annoying coworker, this doesn’t sound like the best work environment. However, she could wait and see how it plays out. In a week or so, she may have moved on and almost forgotten about today’s drama.

At least HR was on her side, although it’s worth considering the final comment’s point about HR not exactly keeping things confidential that they should be keeping confidential.