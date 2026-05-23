Hotel Employee Hangs Up on Difficult Caller After She Refuses to Answer Simple Question

Late night hotels have a way of attracting the craziest customers.

When a hotel employee tried to help a woman get room prices and simply asked her to confirm the date, she spent the entire call talking over him, threatening to call the manager, and refusing to answer the one question that would have ended the whole thing.

The whole situation reminded him that in customer service, you have to be ready for anything and everything.

Keep reading for the full story.

Why can’t you just let me do my job!?! Tonight, just a few moments ago, as I was collecting my audit packet, rolling chair, cane, and cell phone to head back to the side office, I got two phone calls.

The first phone call was my usual Saturday “I didn’t plan too well” type of person calling to ask about tonight’s vacancy status. Of course, I was joyfully able to tell them that we were sold out.

The second one, however…

The second call will be the basis of tonight’s tale. It’s about 2:30am and I answer my second phone call, thinking I’m about to tell another person that we are sold out — because, you know, it’s 2:30am and the bars have just all shut down for the night.

But no, it is an older-sounding lady asking about prices for the coming Tuesday. Instead of telling me she was interested in this coming Tuesday, she just asked for “a Tuesday” with no date. I, just wanting to give her the correct prices, asked her if she was interested in this Tuesday or another Tuesday in the future.

The customer answered in riddles instead.

Well, instead of just answering the question like any normal person would, she started going on about how she had stayed there many times before, name-dropping the manager, and pretty much refusing to answer my question. Of course, I told her that without a firm date, I would not be able to give her the correct prices she was looking for.

Well, she decided that instead of listening for a moment, she was going to talk over me — which is frustrating enough, but even worse since I was dealing with my allergies making my voice crack like a teenage boy going through puberty.

She was very intent on convincing this employee she had friends in high places.

While she was speaking, she kept telling me she was going to talk with the manager she kept name-dropping. So I finally told her that maybe it was best that she did call my boss, seeing that she wouldn’t let me help her, and I hung up the phone.

I of course left my boss a note, because I knew she would be calling him. I pretty much told him the same thing I’ve written here so he isn’t caught off guard. In the middle of typing the note, she called back twice. The first time I didn’t answer. The second time, I thought — what the heck, let’s see what she has to say.

The second time went a lot more smoothly.

On the second call, I think she realized that maybe it was just easier to let me do my job and tell me what dates she wanted. She actually let me confirm the room type she wanted without argument as well. I still left the note for the boss, just because I know she will call him back later and tell him I was being rude to her. Luckily I have an awesome boss who has my back, so I know he will have fun with her if she does decide to call back.

Some customers just love making things difficult.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

What did Reddit think?

When customers don’t plan ahead, they’re often forced to deal with the consequences.

It’s always best to make sure you do your due diligence when it comes to documenting.

This user has a much more pessimistic view.

Why do customers have to make everything so difficult?