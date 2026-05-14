“I Was Stranded at Midnight”: My Boyfriend Promised to Drive Me Home, Then Secretly Called My Dad to Pick Me Up

Being a man of your word is worth more than you think.

This man had promised his adult girlfriend that he would drive her back to her place in time for her curfew. But he was too sleepy to drive for two hours when midnight struck. A huge argument broke out, and he ended up calling her dad to pick her up.

Read the full story below to find out why he wouldn’t keep his promise.

AITA for not driving my gf back home but getting her dad to pick her up? I (22M) had promised her (23F) that I’d drive her back home, and I admit that. But we had hung out at my place all day long, and it had gotten late. It was midnight, and I was too tired to drive her back home. It’s a 2-hour round trip (1 hour there and 1 hour back), and one time I had already risked my life on the way back from dropping her off, struggling to keep my eyes open and barely making it home. The reason I’m supposed to drive her back home despite the conditions is her dad. He doesn’t want her to sleep at my place, even now that we’ve been dating for almost a year. One time, it was late, and I asked if I could sleep at her place. He agreed, but only on the condition that she’d sleep in the bed with her brother and I’d sleep by myself in her bed. And yes, the ages I wrote down are correct; we are not teenagers.

This man thinks his GF’s dad was being too unreasonable.

One time, instead of sleepiness, it was an awful storm with heavy rain outside. It was super dangerous to drive on the highway, but apparently that was still preferable to her staying over. Now I feel guilty about not driving her back home. I did offer to sleep for 2 hours, wake up, and drive her back home during the night, but that also wasn’t an option for her because of her curfew. A huge argument happened, and we almost broke up. Her dad was pretty furious that he had to get out of bed and drive those 2 hours to pick her up.

He thinks the dad and he are both to blame.

He even had work the next day. But I guess that was less important than the loss of dignity and purity that would happen if his adult daughter fell asleep in a safe place with her boyfriend, who she has been with for so long. So, who’s the jerk? I feel like it’s both the dad and me. My fault was not thinking about driving her back home earlier, when I had more energy, and her dad’s fault is being so controlling that he’d rather have us risk a car crash than let her sleep in a safe place. But I’m here to hear your opinion. It’s always good to hear other perspectives, and maybe I’m fully in the wrong.

Sure, they’re both adults, but a promise is a promise. She should be able to rely on her boyfriend to keep her safe. His behavior and apparent lack of responsibility just show how much he does not respect her dad, and how she can’t rely on him in the future.

Let’s read other people’s take on this.

This one makes sense.

Here’s a fair perspective.

Another user chimes in.

This reader is calling him out.

And another person has the same sentiment.

If you don’t honor your word, everything you say is worth nothing.

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