“I’m Losing My Sight, and All My Manager Cares About Is the Schedule”: My Final Day at Work

Health challenges should be met with understanding, not hostility.

In this story, an employee had to step away from work due to worsening vision loss affecting her performance.

While her boss responded kindly, another manager sent an aggressive message criticizing her timing and decision.

Now, she’s left feeling shocked and disgusted by the unexpected reaction.

Check out the full details below…

Management I recently became severely visually impaired. It is getting worse by the day. Right now, I am at 20/200. Last weekend, I worked out of respect for my amazing boss. I was messing up rooms and everything, so a lot of numbers look the same.

This employee informed her boss, and he was very understanding about it.

Anyways, I texted my boss. I let him know that unfortunately I am no longer able to continue the way I am. He sent me a very, very pleasant response. He asked until when he needed to find a replacement. He was very nice and understanding. I cannot say enough good things about him. He is why I have hung on so long. I stayed even with the severe vision loss.

However, the housekeeping manager only had bad things to say to her.

Anyways, the housekeeping manager sent the following message to my personal Facebook account. “I sympathize with your medical issues. But this stunt was very dirty of you. You pulled this the day before David leaves for vacation. I do not know why I expected better from you. This is a jerk move. You should be ashamed of yourself. Eff off.”

She totally got disgusted by the message.

My mental health and physical health decline should not be discussed. It should not be shared with others who are not my manager. She is not even in my department. Am I wrong for being completely disgusted by this message?

The manager had stolen from a billionaire guest before.

Mind you, she is the same woman who robbed the billionaire’s safe. She got her roof redone with the money. He stopped coming after that. He knew.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This way out of line, says this one.

Looking at the bright side…

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s some useful advice.

And finally, short and simple.

Even if her vision got blurry, at least she got to see the manager’s true colors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.