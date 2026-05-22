Boss Refuses to Promote Crucial Employee—Then Gets Fired After Realizing the Company Can’t Function Without Them

There’s a lot to be said for being good at your job, but if you’re too good at your job, your boss might actually be hesitant to promote you. That can really backfire for everyone.

In this story, one retail worker explains that he quit his job when his boss refused to promote him. Later, he talked to a former coworker and found out why the boss got fired.

Check out the full story!

I got my boss fired without realizing I worked at a fast food restaurant that is local to North Carolina for a little over 3 years as the drive thru cashier. I became so good that the store had the best drive thru time of all the stores. I was the person that was called in whenever anyone called out, and I ran that store like I owned it. I knew how to do everything except the managerial office stuff.

This is where it gets weird…

After about 2 years there, I began to apply for the shift manager position, and the assistant manager began training me on how to do more things that I would need to know. After 3 of my applications were denied by my store manager, I talked with him and he said that he couldn’t afford to lose me to another location. Because we were a local business, the owner of the company would tour all the stores about every 3 months. Every time he came in, he would stop and talk to me and other employees, making sure we were happy.

The owner seems like a good guy.

On one visit, I asked if I could talk to him, and we sat down together. I told him what my manager had said, and he said that if I wanted to stay in my store, I could go straight back after going to the training store. So, I talked to my manager again and told him that I was going to train there and come right back to this one. He said ok, so I put in another application for shift manager.

But it didn’t work out this time either.

When it was denied again, I knew that he would never approve it, and it was time for me to find another job. I found a better position at a different place within 3 weeks and gave my two weeks notice. I began telling customers that I was leaving, and where I was going. One day, he told me I couldn’t do that anymore. I asked him what was wrong with it, and he said if I didn’t stop, he’d fire me.

He knew he could do better!

I laughed and said I already quit, I was just working out my notice. After about 4 months after I left, I went by to visit, and they had a new manager. I asked my old work friend what happened, and she said that after I left, they lost 40% of their business. Corporate got upset and paid them a visit to find out why. Everyone there told them that the customers left when I did because no one wanted to come in if I wasn’t there.

UH OH…

When they confronted my old boss, he gave them the excuse that he didn’t want me moved to another location, so he wouldn’t approve me training to be a shift manager. The owner told him he was fired and to leave immediately. I was really shocked to hear it, and she told me they never really recovered. Funny thing, when I left the next place, the same thing happened there too.

OUCH! That sounds like a tough situation!

The manager really messed up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows where the problem is!

That’s right! This user knows the manager is the problem here!

This user knows this story must have taught this guy a special lesson.

This user thinks OP is exaggerating.

This user shares their experience at work!

Losing your best employee can mean losing your job.