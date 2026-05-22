May 22, 2026 at 12:45 am

Nobody Wanted to Adopt This Senior Dog—Now He’s Living His Absolute Best Life With a Devoted New Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

dog living his best life

TikTok/@zippyandpowder

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as seeing a rescue dog live out its golden years in peace and happiness.

A pooch named Zippy was featured in a viral TikTok video with a text overlay that reads, “Just a senior rescue dog soaking in the life he always deserved.”

dog on a boat

TikTok/@zippyandpowder

Zippy let the wind blow through his hair on a boat ride and he had his happy face on!

He then chilled in a stroller while his owner took a walk.

The video also showed Zippy in bed wearing a robe and sitting in his owner’s lap on a plane.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@zippyandpowder

Zippy floated on an inflatable raft in a pool, ate some sweet treats, and got some pets from his owner.

The video’s caption reads, “I always wonder if he remembers his life before us.”

dog in a pool

TikTok/@zippyandpowder

Take a look at the video.

@zippyandpowder

i always wonder if he remembers his life before us 🙁 #seniordog #seniordogs #dogtok #rescuedog #rescuedogsoftiktok

♬ Save My Soul – noahrinker

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 5.14.57 PM Nobody Wanted to Adopt This Senior Dog—Now He’s Living His Absolute Best Life With a Devoted New Owner

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 5.15.13 PM Nobody Wanted to Adopt This Senior Dog—Now He’s Living His Absolute Best Life With a Devoted New Owner

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 5.15.25 PM Nobody Wanted to Adopt This Senior Dog—Now He’s Living His Absolute Best Life With a Devoted New Owner

This rescue dog is living the good life!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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