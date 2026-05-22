Nobody Wanted to Adopt This Senior Dog—Now He’s Living His Absolute Best Life With a Devoted New Owner
There’s nothing quite as satisfying as seeing a rescue dog live out its golden years in peace and happiness.
A pooch named Zippy was featured in a viral TikTok video with a text overlay that reads, “Just a senior rescue dog soaking in the life he always deserved.”
Zippy let the wind blow through his hair on a boat ride and he had his happy face on!
He then chilled in a stroller while his owner took a walk.
The video also showed Zippy in bed wearing a robe and sitting in his owner’s lap on a plane.
Zippy floated on an inflatable raft in a pool, ate some sweet treats, and got some pets from his owner.
The video’s caption reads, “I always wonder if he remembers his life before us.”
Take a look at the video.
@zippyandpowder
i always wonder if he remembers his life before us 🙁 #seniordog #seniordogs #dogtok #rescuedog #rescuedogsoftiktok
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.
Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person weighed in.
Another viewer shared a photo.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
This rescue dog is living the good life!
Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · animals, dogs, pets, rescue dogs, senior dogs, tiktok, top, video, viral
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