‘Immediately jailed for the surprise wake-up call.’ – A Dog Accidently Opened The Door To His Own Crate At Night And He Wasn’t Sure What To Do Next

Once a dog is trained to sleep in their crate, they generally like it a lot.

When this dog stretched in the night and accidentally opened the door, however, he wasn’t sure what he should do next.

It was all caught on the doggy cam, which was then posted to TikTok. The video begins with some music and a video of the dog sleeping. The caption on the video said, “My puppy jumped in our bed at almost 5 AM and turns out her escape was accidental.”

It is an adorable dog, that’s for sure.

Shortly later, the dog begins to stretch his legs, and the caption says, “Minerva sleeps upside down, and her stretch lifted and opened the crate door.”

Oh no, it wasn’t even fully awake when it happened.

Then the caption changes to, “*Awake and confused*” followed by, “Decides to lie back down again.” What a good dog, she didn’t even try to get away at first.

Then the dog stands up, and the caption says, “Decides almost 15 minutes later it’s time to investigate.”

She couldn’t take it anymore. She had to try out her new freedom.

She knows she isn’t supposed to leave the crate, so she moves slowly, but eventually works up the nerve to get out. The last caption says, “Exits and gets right on the bed to show us her sock.” Followed by, “Immediately jailed for the surprise wake-up call.”

That’s just too cute. The dog doesn’t seem to mind too much either.

She had a fun little adventure, but now it is back to bed.

Watch the video below to enjoy it yourself.

Read through the comments on this video as well.

Apparently, some people were mad that the dog had its collar on in the crate.

This commenter was just too perfect.

Oh yes. Must investigate.

Her freedom didn’t last, but she enjoyed every minute of it.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁