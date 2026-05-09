Is Tipping Really That Bad? A Veteran Delivery Driver Explains Why the Complaints Are Missing the Point

Imagine ordering a pizza online to have delivered to your home. Would you rather pay a higher price for the pizza that includes the tip to the driver, or would you rather decide how much your want to tip the driver?

In this story, one pizza guy rants about customers who complain about tipping. He really doesn’t think they understand the reality of the situation.

Let’s see what he has to say.

I shouldn’t have to pay you to do your job! How many times have you encountered this excuse in a tip-based job? Usually some entitled jerk who you run into online literally anytime tipping is mentioned either when someone argues for it or a person is salty over getting bad tips. Maybe you confronted a non tipper on your job for never giving a tip? It always baffles me the mental gymnastics that these people perform to justify this attitude.

The rant continues…

These are the same people who also feel tipping shouldn’t be necessary and we should be paid better by the employer or our employer should pay us the full delivery charge. Anyone else see the irony here? The delivery charge is added to the total on a customer’s bill. Even if the employer paid that to us, it comes from the customer. The customer essentially does pay our salary. All customers do. Where do they think the money comes from? They pay for us any time they buy food. Whether it’s delivery or carry out. The money doesn’t come from a tree the businesses grow in the back of all of our buildings.

OP really doesn’t understand the complaints.

And why do these same people complain about tipping paying our salaries but won’t think twice about a three or even 5 dollar delivery charge added to their bill with the assumption that that was paid to the driver which came straight out of their pockets? These same people will also flip the heck out if they sit down at a restaurant and after finishing their meal will see on their check that an 18 percent gratuity was added to their bill. I’m being forced to pay a tip! That should be totally optional so that we can guarantee good service!

Does it really matter that much how the charge is worded?

Not stopping to think that a delivery charge paid to the driver is an auto-grat but somehow that seems a lot more acceptable Change the wording on the bill from delivery charge to “driver tip” and they would probably complain and say we shouldn’t be forced to pay a tip because what if the driver was late or had a bad attitude or did something to our order? But make it a delivery charge and that’s completely acceptable.

Now, let’s think about the alternative.

Or if tipping was removed entirely and all delivery jobs had to pay a higher hourly wage to all their people and instead of drivers using their own vehicles the companies were mandated to implement their own. Well, whether vehicles belong to the driver personally or to the company, gas and maintenance still needs to be paid for. So now the prices of the food has gone up to double what they were before. So either way you still have to pay for it. Whether you tip or not.

Sorry, not sorry.

You’ll pay a higher delivery charge to truly compensate the company on vehicle maintenance and might see a new charge called Service fee which only goes for car upkeep and gas. So sorry, cheapwads. Your nonsense excuses not to tip are not going to make things better for anyone. You don’t get to have it both ways.

For me, I would prefer not to have tips and service fees and delivery fees added to the bill. I’d rather pay a larger fee that I can see upfront. I think people who complain are complaining because they thought they were going to pay, say $10 for a pizza but ended up paying $20 after service fees, delivery fees and tips were added. It’d be easier to see the total cost when you’re ordering even if the total is the same either way.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about tipping.

This person had tipping anxiety.

I agree with this comment.

Another person bashes tipping culture.

A non-American points out that the pizza guy would get paid more and have less drama if Americans didn’t have tipping culture.

Tipping culture creates a lot of drama.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a small business employee who is sick and tired of their customer’s endless complaints.