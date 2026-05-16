IT Employee’s Frustration With Busywork and Micromanagement Leads to Major Shift With His Boss

Micromanaging during a busy day is annoying, but micromanaging during a slow day is just inexcusable.

An IT employee endured three weeks of nonsense busy work only to get reprimanded by his boss three times in one day for brief conversations with coworkers.

So when he finally snapped back, he was surprised to be rewarded instead of punished.

Keep reading for the full story.

Yelled at my boss today, weird result. So, I work IT and our office has been dead for about 3 weeks now, and my bosses have just been inventing busy work for us. We’ve literally been breaking down old boxes, going through storage items and doing inventory just to keep us occupied.

We’ve done everything imaginable. We’ve even started cold calling old clients and writing up SOPs for procedures that don’t need SOPs written up for just to keep us busy.

But still, the boss wasn’t satisfied with their efforts.

Today, I had my final straw.

Not once, not twice, but three times my boss made a comment or sent an email about short (10-15 minute) periods where my coworkers and I stopped to chit chat, often while discussing job-related topics we needed to talk to one another about. 3rd email came out, and I just lost my mind.

The employee finally said what was on his mind.

I told him I was done, going home for the day and that I didn’t go into student loan debt to be micro-managed like a child. Interestingly enough, after yelling at him he becomes the nicest I’ve ever seen him be to me.

It was like his disposition instantly changed.

Suddenly he was my best friend trying to level with me to improve morale. I absolutely don’t know what to make of it. I expected to be fired and really didn’t care any more. Why on earth was he suddenly so nice? He’s not a nice guy. If anything he’s kind of grumpy by default.

How peculiar.

What did Reddit make of this?

Pushing back was actually one of the best things this employee could have done.

It could be that this boss just doesn’t take rejection well.

There are two very different places this situation could go next.

Everyone is entitled to their own boundaries at work.

Sometimes standing up to your boss pays off.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.