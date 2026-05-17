“He Blocked Them In and Waited”: The Story of a Stolen Parking Spot and a Predictable Knock at the Door

Taking someone’s assigned parking spot is one of those small offenses that feels a lot bigger after a long day of work.

When a man came home to find his neighbor’s friend parked in his designated spot, he skipped the note on the windshield and went straight to parking directly behind them.

Two hours later, the inevitable happened.

Keep reading for the full story!

Neighbour’s friend parked in car spot, so I blocked him in and made him apologise. I used to live in a duplex with a double car park at the end of the driveway. One car spot for each resident. Anyway, my neighbor had a friend over and decided they would take the spare spot next to the neighbor’s car. I came home after work to find someone in my car spot, so I did the only logical thing and parked directly behind them — blocking them from being able to reverse out of the tight driveway to go home.

He didn’t see anything wrong with this at first.

Content with my actions, I went inside and told my wife my only hope was that they needed to leave before I did the next morning. Sure enough, about two hours later there was a soft knock at our door.

A very sheepish man tried to explain he didn’t realize it was my spot and he was very sorry. He asked if I could please move my car.

The whole thing ended pretty routinely.

I said sure and moved so he could leave.

Never saw him again. It was extremely satisfying. I only wish I’d have been outside to see his face when he realized he’d goofed.

At least this guy had the decency to recognize his mistake.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

What did Reddit have to say?

There’s nothing worse than an inconsiderate parker.

Tow trucks are a pretty great service.

When you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

This user went through a scarily similar situation.

This renter got his spot back and the neighbor’s friend got a very valuable lesson in watching where you park!