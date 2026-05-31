He Suffered Through a Neighbor’s Obsessive Parking Rules Until His Family Guests Were Suddenly Targeted

Street parking can quickly become a source of tension between neighbors.

The following story involves a man who has been dealing with a toxic neighbor who acts like he owns the parking space in front of his home.

The neighbor monitors his house constantly and even tells guests where they can’t park.

After years of strange behavior and escalating actions, the situation has become increasingly frustrating.

Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbors placing Cones in front my property I have an ongoing issue with the neighbor across the street. He thinks he controls the parking spot in front of my home. Since I moved here, he has never held a job. From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., he sits on his front porch.

The neighbor kept staring at this man and his house.

He stares at my house. He stares at me whenever I am outside. His bottom is permanently imprinted on the concrete steps he sits on. There is an actual puddle formed whenever it rains. My guests will often tell me he tells them they cannot park in front of my house.

He saw the neighbor place a cone in front of his house.

Today, I saw him in the rain. He was placing a cone in front of my house. He was trying to reserve a spot for one of his friends. Normally, I would not care. But for the last 15 years, he has creeped me out. He has been spreading rumors about me with the other gossip queens on the block.

He’s now wondering why some people can be so difficult.

I have him on camera kicking a cone I had placed in front of my house last month. It was the only time I have ever placed a cone to reserve a spot. I do not have a driveway. My disabled dad needed frequent trips to the hospital. Why can most people not mind their business?

There’s always that one person in the neighborhood who thinks he’s the “king of the town.”

If he wanted to control the parking space in front of his house, then so be it.

But the audacity to control other people’s parking spaces!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Here’s a valid solution.

Lol. Here’s another idea.

Neighbor is a jerk, says this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and simple.

He doesn’t own the street, but he sure acts like he does.