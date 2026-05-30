Man Offers to Help Pay for Sister’s Wedding, Then Demands Money Back Over Guest List Dispute

Weddings can be really expensive especially if you have expensive taste. Would you be willing to help a family member pay for their wedding? Would it make a difference if you weren’t allowed to bring a plus one to the wedding?

In this story, one man is happy to help his sister pay for his wedding, but all of that changes when his sister makes an excuse so that he can’t bring his girlfriend with him to the wedding. Now, he wants his money back, and he doesn’t even want to go to the wedding if his girlfriend can’t go because he thinks he knows the real reason his girlfriend isn’t invited.

His sister is upset. He’s upset. It’s a lot of pre-wedding drama. Who messed up here? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH: i asked for the money back that i gave to my sister for her wedding because she’s not inviting my girlfriend. I am 28M, my sister is 25F and gf is 26F. My sister is getting married in 2 months and she always wanted a specific kind of wedding which does cost a bit more than she can afford. I am earning well and I don’t mind helping her out.

There’s tension between his sister and girlfriend.

Now the relationship between my sister and my gf is not good. I have been dating my gf for the past 2 years and i love her. Im pretty sure she’s the one im gonna marry and very soon. My girlfriend is very sweet and shy but a year ago when she and my sis met they got into kind of a mister understanding. My girlfriend and sister were talking about skin care which is almost like a hobby for my sis, she loves that and make up. My gf is kind simple skin routine girl and never wears make up but she isn’t the kind to shame the women who do wear that stuffd i can assure you that.

One comment was all it took for his sister to really dislike his girlfriend.

So they were both just talking and my sister said something like “i literally spent my entire month’s salary on (some product idk the name of but it was very expensive)” And my gf was visibly surprised and said something “wow that’s a lot for one product”. My sister was hurt by this and felt like my gf was shaming her. Now i wasn’t there when this conversation happened and they both have given me their versions of this but this was an year ago and since then my sister has always disliked her and haven’t talked to her much again.

He’s standing by his girlfriend.

Tho I really wasn’t expecting her to go as far as not inviting her to the wedding. My sister is making an excuse that she’s not inviting her because she isn’t the part of the family yet. My gf is kinda hurt because she tried many times to make ammends but my sister never moves on (she’s a bit stubborn). I told my sis that if she doesn’t want my gf there then I won’t attend either and i would like the money back too. The money was around 2500$. Now my sister is also upset and crying to our parents.

First of all, good for him for choosing his girlfriend’s side. That’s husband material right there. But is he wrong to boycott the wedding and ask for his money back?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person calls the sister a fool.

That is a lot to spend on skincare!

This person doesn’t think OP is doing anything wrong at all.

Another person calls the sister stupid.

I’m honestly not sure what his sister found so offensive about the girlfriend’s comment. She admitted that the skincare product was really expensive. Maybe she’s self-conscious about how much she spends on skincare?

Different people choose to spend their money on different things. If skincare is her top priority, more power to her. That doesn’t really give her a reason to be mad at someone else for agreeing with her that she’s splurging on her skincare purchases.

OP is definitely not doing anything wrong. He is right to want his money back when his girlfriend isn’t welcome at the wedding. It’s too bad his sister is making such a big deal out of nothing.