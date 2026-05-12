Restaurant Worker Repeatedly Asked How Many Slices Unsliced Pizza Has, Causing Confusion

Not all customer questions are easy to answer.

In this story, a man was working at a restaurant that served unsliced pizzas.

One customer kept asking how many slices they had.

Eventually, he just had to pick a number to shut him up.

Read the full story below to find out more…

“But how many slices?” Years ago, I worked in an “Italian” restaurant. Think Olive Garden, but in Spain. Pizzas were served unsliced. Yeah, I know it is not the best idea. They were still decent-sized and pretty yummy pizzas.

This woman told a customer that their pizzas were unsliced.

I once had a tourist ask how many slices were in the pizzas. “They are uncut, but they are about 30 cm in diameter.” “How many slices is that?” “Sir, they are unsliced.”

The customer asked again how many “portions” the pizza had.

“You can cut as many slices as you want from them. They are more or less this big.” I used a hand gesture to show how big they were. “But how many portions is that?” I think I ended up telling him it was eight slices just to say something.

She still remembers this experience after all these years.

He seemed happy. But I have been thinking all these years. I wonder if there is a standard size for pizza slices in other countries. I also wonder if this guy was just not the sharpest.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their opinion.

Here’s an interesting fact.

This user shares their personal thought.

Here’s a funny conversation.

Finally, for the nerds out there…

Some customers are not the brightest crayon in the box.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.