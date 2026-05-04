Mom Made Her Son Stay Up Late To Finish Missing School Work And Refused To Let Him Skip School The Next Day, But Dad Isn’t On The Same Page

Some kids hate doing their schoolwork, so the parents really need to stay on them to ensure it gets done.

What would you do if your son was late on several school assignments, so you made him stay up late to get them done, but then he said he didn’t want to wake up for school the next day?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so she forced him to get up and go, but Dad thought this was mean.

AITA For Keeping My Son Up Until 11 pm and Making Him Go To School The Next Day? I (39f) have a son (12m).

This is pretty common for kids.

My son commonly forgets to pass in his assignments and has ADHD. I was looking through his classroom yesterday and found at least 10 missing asignments that were due since maybe like last week.

I don’t blame her; kids need to be held accountable.

I was absolutely irate, so I told him that he was going to do every single assignment. By the time he finished all his assignments online (and all the ones that I found in his binder that were also unfinished), it was almost 11 pm.

Sometimes you have to do things even when you are tired. These are the consequences of his choices.

This morning, when I’m waking him and my other kid up, he thinks that he shouldn’t have to go to school because “he was too tired.” I just told him to get up and if he had done his work he wouldn’t have had to be so tired.

Why wasn’t he involved in making him do the homework?

I don’t work, and my husband had the day off, and after I came back from driving them to school, my husband asked me why he looked so “horrible.” I just told him everything that happened, and he thinks I should’ve just let him go later or something and said that was kinda a jerk move.

Why would he be upset?

And for some reason he seemed so mad and has just been kinda distant since. AITA?

No, kids need to have consequences for their bad decisions, and letting him stay home from school would basically be a reward.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This person thinks she was way out of line.

Helping kids through challenges can be hard.

This person had similar issues.

Managing kids with ADD is hard.

This person thinks what she did was punishing him.

Going to school tired is not really a punishment, it is just part of life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who taught her dad a lesson using his own credit card.