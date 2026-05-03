Fed-Up Teenager Used Her Father’s Own Credit Card to Give Him a “Gift” He’ll Never Forget

Imagine growing up with a dad who calls you worthless so often that it doesn’t even bother you anymore. If he also stole your money, what would you do?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and she decides to use her dad’s credit card to do something “useful” with her money. Let’s read all about it.

My Dad Rages Because I Did Something Useful (For Once!) Two months ago, my family’s water dispenser broke down and we were no longer getting any cold or hot water. My aunt promised to buy one on Amazon, (the only high paid worker in the family) but never did and packed all her stuff to move to another city with her boyfriend of 8 years. No one else volunteered to buy a new one, so we lived on warm water as of the beginning of June.

This is awful!

At that time, my dad started to dig through my money stashes in my room in hopes of finding money to buy it with. How do I know this? All the books I kept my $150+ I earned from lawn mowing and babysitting (along with birthday money and overall gifts for doing so well in school the past year) were misplaced and thrown about my spotless room when I came home from summer school one day. Of course, I was livid. Very. Freaking. Livid.

Her dad was defensive, and what he said to her was truly awful.

I didn’t even stop and count my money. I went to immediately question my dad for doing such a thing. After all, he had a tendency to use ME as his backup wallet and my grandma never stepped foot in my room. He got really defensive when I interrogated him, going as far as threatening to hurt me and happily going to jail knowing that I was gone, saying, “Why don’t you do something helpful with this money? You’re such a useless witch.” For some reason, my dad was crazy adamant about this freaking water dispenser and insisted that he truly needed it. Like, okay, you want cold water in the summer, just cool yourself down first.

I feel so bad for her.

He’s called me a useless witch (I’m not worthy enough in his eyes to be called daughter) for most of my life and I’m perfectly okay with it, but this was the last straw. Oh, I’ll show him what helpful is. My dad is an absolute idiot, calling me useless when I made an Amazon account for him so he could buy himself phones and soccer jerseys to keep in the closet. What he doesn’t know is that his account (this is obvious here) is tied directly to his credit card.

She solved the problem.

It didn’t take long for me to browse Amazon for water dispensers to buy with his money. Because he worked hard for that money he stole, didn’t he? I decided upon a practical and inexpensive one (about $120) and proceeded to checkout. It’s on its way to me in about a week.

He was furious.

Dad was fuming red when he checked his balance at Wells Fargo and saw the hundred or so reduction. Again, he confronted me about it and cussed me out as I kept a level head that I was wastefully and recklessly spending “his” money. When shut his trap, I said in a sly voice, “What’s the point of you getting mad when it’s my money I bought it with?”

Finally, grandma was on her side.

Dad is spewing more nonsense, making up half baked excuses and nonexistent evidence to try and prove me wrong, but in the end, he gave me back my money because I went to my grandma about it. Even she agreed her disappointment called son was being a whiny little witch and uptight. I know I’m not going to hear the end of it when the water dispenser arrives and my dad’s going to criticize all of its aspects because it’s not exact, but oh boy, this jerk got what was coming for him.

I’m not sure how old she is, but she needs to move out the second she turns 18. Her dad should be reported to CPS.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I agree.

A dad weighs in.

A bank account is a good idea.

Her dad is awful.

What an awful way to grow up!

If you liked this story, check out this post about an uncle who doesn’t want to share his inheritance money with his niblings.