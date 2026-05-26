Moviegoer Snaps After Kids Refuse to Stop Talking in a Quiet Theater—Then Faces the Fallout for Telling Them to “Shut Up”

Let me start off by saying that there’s a reason I typically never, ever go to movies on Friday and Saturday nights.

The reasons are obvious, aren’t they?

There are too many people who talk, text, scroll on their phones and generally distract from what’s supposed to be a quiet zone.

Can’t we have anything nice?!?!

I think we all know that the answer is NO.

In today’s story, a moviegoer got fed up with some annoying kids in a theater and decided that he had to say something to set them straight.

Check out what went down!

AITA for making a kid cry at the movies? “I (19 YO) decided to take my girlfriend (18 YO) to go see a movie (Project Hail Mary).

This is infuriating!

During the entire movie this kid and his buddy (I wanna say maybe 12-14 years old) were talking the entire time. I didn’t say anything during the movie because I was worried that the kids would start being more talkative or noisy out of spite, but they still ruined several emotional moments in the movie.

Sometimes, it’s best to just let it all out…

Finally at the end of the movie when me and my girlfriend were gonna leave so I turn over an I say to the kids “hey guys, next time you go see a movie you gotta be more quiet or just shut the hell up.” I didn’t say it in an aggressive tone, I know I probably could’ve said it in a nicer way but I just didn’t really want to… Anyway, the kid started crying and we left. I don’t regret it and I’d probably do it again.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

This story is a perfect example of why I love those no-nonsense, zero-tolerance movie theaters that kick people out if they’re disruptive in any way, shape, or form.

It’s a glorious idea!

The movie theater is pretty much (in theory, at least) the last place where we can tune out, zone out, and forget about the outside world for a couple hours.

That’s why I’m firmly on this guy’s side.

Nice work, pal!

Normalize yelling at people who don’t shut up in movie theaters!