New Hire Left Completely Clueless and Alone After the Only Person Training Her Is Suddenly Fired

Proper training is essential for any new job.

Imagine starting a new job, but the person who is supposed to train you gets fired before she finished training you. How would you learn how to do your job?

In this story, a woman was only two weeks into a part-time role when her boss fired the coworker who was training her.

Suddenly, she was expected to handle nearly all responsibilities on her own without guidance.

Now, she’s stuck and doesn’t know what to do.

Read the full story below to find out more…

this is a set up My boss fired the girl who was training me. She was the only other worker in the office. Now, I am expected to know and do everything she did. This is after just two weeks of working part-time.

Meet Kelly…

Here’s the full story. The boss usually has two people working for him. He had someone with him for five years. Then there is Kerry. She was only working there for six months before me.

This woman got hired two weeks ago.

After four months of working there, the boss fired the girl who had been there for five years. Kerry had to teach herself. She had to do everything on her own. Then, he hired me two weeks ago. Kerry was doing her best to teach me. But there is a lot to learn.

She doesn’t know how to deal with most of her tasks.

Now, Kerry is gone. I do not know how to handle 80% of the responsibilities. When I raised concerns, the boss said something to me. “You’re a good girl and a fast learner. You will be fine.” I need to be taught to learn. 😩

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person shows some concern.

Short and straightforward.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

“You’ll be fine” doesn’t mean anything if you don’t know how things work.