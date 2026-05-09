No Meal, No Peace: How a Frustrated Customer Used Their Phone to Turn a Thief’s Night Into a Nightmare

You’d probably think that DoorDash drivers wouldn’t want to mess around with customers’ orders, because that could potentially lead to bad reviews and less money in their pocket.

But you know how some folks can be…STUPID.

In this story, a customer talked about how they got some petty revenge on a delivery driver after she stole their food.

Read on and see what you think.

DoorDash driver stole my food. “My partner and I had ordered food one time from DoorDash, and the delivery driver got close enough to where we were, marked the food as delivered, and drove away.

Come on!

We watched it happen on the delivery map. We had waited over an hour for the food in the first place. I was so hungry. I tried calling the driver but she kept declining my calls, which made me even more mad. Unfortunately for her, I had time that day. After I contacted support and they confirmed they would have it reordered and delivered, I nonstop called this girl for an hour straight.

LOL.

I’m talking I called her exactly 87 times back to back. She tried putting her phone on do not disturb, but because I’d call twice in a row, it would go through the second time. She tried answering the phone and immediately hanging up. She tried just letting it ring, assuming she could wait it out. In the end she had to turn her phone off. If she didn’t deliver my order, she doesn’t get to accept any other orders for a while.”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person knows all about it.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

And this reader has had some bad luck.

That’s what you get for stealing someone’s food!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was sharing bread with her neighbor, but stopped when the woman wouldn’t stop calling in noise complaints about her unit.