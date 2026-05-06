“Not a Laughing Matter”: The Prank That Nearly Ended a Best Friendship

When you’re young and living with a friend, it is pretty common to play jokes on each other, but sometimes they can go too far.

What would you do if you put an ‘adult’ instruction book on your friend’s pillow before a big date, but when he found it, he got extremely upset?

That is what happened to the roommate in this story, and he thinks that his friend overreacted, but he doesn’t want him angry.

AITA for the joke I was playing on my friend? I, 19m, have a friend, 18m, we live in the same flat.

There is certainly nothing wrong with this.

He is or was a virgin at the time of this. Him and this girl he was friends with decided to start dating. She was to come over to the flat after they went out on a date and I got the idea for a joke.

The book sounds funny, but I don’t like where this is going.

I found an old book my parents gave me on puberty and sex and stuff, ngl it’s actually hilarious with these cartoony pictures of everything. I go to the sex tutorial page and leave it on his bed after he goes. But he actually came back to get something I assume and found it before he left properly.

I’m sure he is sensitive about this.

He was so angry I can’t even like do it justice in this post. Shouting at me so genuinely mad beyond anything I’ve seen from him ever. Shouting about how immature this or cruel that I am.

Well, he overreacted a little and certainly deserves an apology.

Just insults then getting overdramatic about ruining his mood before meeting her then he left. Idk I think it’s absolutely hilarious and harmless as a joke. It’s obvious he didn’t put that there and I know the girl.

That’s really not the point.

She has a sense of humour I don’t think anything would have went badly because of it. But I can see how he’s maybe a little anxious or whatever and didn’t need that at the same time. AITA?

The joke was poorly timed and in bad taste. He should accept that not all jokes go over as planned and sincerely apologize to his friend.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

Yes, a sincere apology is the right move.

Well, this isn’t likely true.

It wasn’t a good joke, but I can see the humor, even if it didn’t land well.

Unfortunately, this seems to be true.

Doing it in front of his girl (potentially) crossed the line.

He took it too far and needs to apologize.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who decided to peep the photos on a trail cam found on her property.