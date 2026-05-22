A Long Commute Puts Pressure on Office Worker Seeking Remote Work Option

There’s an old saying that goes a little something like this: people don’t leave bad jobs, they leave bad bosses.

And it seems to be something that we hear about over and over again!

In this story, a worker explained why they’re unhappy with their boss, and one reason has to do with the boss following a different set of rules than everyone else has to follow.

Read on for all the details.

Boss barely in the office, but expects us to always be in the office. “I’ve been working in a small corporate office for about 9 months now and because we’re small, there’s not really a chain of command. There’s the boss and then the rest of the office (the accountant, the coordinator, the assistant, etc.).

The boss’s absence is a big problem.

My first complaint is, if boss isn’t there, there’s a halt in work. We essentially have to wait for her to come back for things to keep going. I’ve noticed that the boss will be out for days at a time every other week. At first I liked it because who wouldn’t want to be in an office with no boss?! But then it got annoying when I need signatures or have pressing phone calls and she’s not there to complete tasks.

But that’s not the only problem.

My second complaint is, when I asked her to become a hybrid worker because I’m traveling a hour (one-way) to work every day, it was denied….

I asked her why and she said “it’s simply something we don’t do”. However, when she’s not in the office, she’s still on Teams and sending emails; aka, doing hybrid work.

It’s really not fair.

I’ve asked more seasoned coworkers how she can do hybrid but we can’t, and apparently she’s been doing this for the last decade!

Claiming she’s “always on-call” which is why she’ll work remote or not be in the office. I’m not understanding how that’s fair. And I can hear the comments saying “just become your own boss.” Yeah, well if it was that easy, I’d gladly take her job.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s see what readers on Reddit had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another reader spoke up.

This boss probably has a hard time keeping workers around if she acts like this…