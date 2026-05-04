Retail Cashier Is Forced To Ask Customers For Personal Information And Donations During Every Transaction, And The Worst Part Is That She Gets Written Up If She Doesn’t

Some parts of your job can feel uncomfortable, no matter how you try to handle them.

So, what would you do if your job required you to ask customers for a long list of personal details every time, even when it clearly made them uncomfortable? Would you skip the questions and risk getting into trouble? Or would you just do as you’re told and empathize with the customers at the same time?

In the following story, one cashier deals with this exact situation. Here’s what’s going on.

I hate how much information I gotta ask for as a cashier I’m a cashier at a store that sells kitchen stuff. Holy cow, I hate how much I need to ask to shove advertisements down the customer’s throat. In one single transaction, I need to ask for: phone number, email, postal code, province of residence, and if they wanna donate to a charity.

She can’t figure out why they make them do so much.

Does this not seem excessive? And what’s worse, if I DON’T ask those questions enough, I get in trouble. Seriously why do cashiers need to be the ones to try and dig information outta people, it’s incredibly awkward and frankly I get when customers get snippy about it.

Wow! That is a lot of information.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit feel about companies asking for too much.

This is the “why.”

This reader doesn’t give out info.

Here’s a cashier who used her own info.

Yet another person who refuses to provide the info.

She’s not wrong for complaining, because most customers probably don’t like it either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about how a manager had to step in after a cashier tried to swap an order.