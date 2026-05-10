She Enrolled Her Kids in Private School, but Her Brother Took the Decision Personally

When it is time to sign your kids up for school, you want to pick the one that will give them the best education and the best overall experience.

What would you do if your brother was a teacher at an area public school, but you thought that your kids would get more out of a private school in the area?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and when they opted to send the kids to the private school, her brother called them snobs and said they were out of touch.

AITA for sending my son to private school and not the school my brother works at? I thought it would be good because it is a better education, smaller class sizes, better parent-teacher correspondence. Just a lot of factors alongside better behaviour and better grades.

You can’t choose a school based on where your brother lives.

My brother works at a school and he kind of expected my kids to go there. It’s a good state school but I just thought the private one was better for my son. My sister is sending her kids there and she is upset because she thought it would be cute if our kids were in the same year.

Private schools have a lot to offer.

My family were really awkward and we had a conversation about how private schools were elitist and it’s not good to keep your kids in a bubble. They said that it’s out of touch and will turn our son into a snob and that it’s ridiculous to have 3 kids in private school.

She just wants what is best for the kids.

(Context: My son is 5, my daughter is 2 and I’m pregnant with another kid and we plan on sending them to the same school.) My husband explained how he went to private school and enjoyed it and people were nice there.

This is causing some real family drama.

Then my brother called him a snob and walked off. I’m so confused. I was considering my brothers school and maybe led him on a bit (I was considering) but at the end of the day it’s our kids. AITA?

No way, you have to do what you think is in the best interests of your children. And honestly, the family here sounds kind of like jerks anyway.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the story.

They won’t always be in a bubble.

Both public and private schools can be great.

She needs to make the decision.

Having family as a teacher isn’t always good.

Parents should always do what is best for their kids.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.