She Got Her Cat a Sibling, but the Two Are Now Constantly at Each Other’s Throats

Do cats secretly love their siblings, even when they fight like wild animals?

That’s up for debate, and two cats named Goose and Tobey seem to have a pretty complicated relationship, based on their TikTok videos.

The video showed the kitties on a cat tower.

One cat kept pawing at the other cat’s head…

And the other cat finally snapped and fought back!

The text overlay reads, “Watching my cat get rage baited every day because I thought she would want a little brother.”

The caption reads, “Yeah, I was very wrong.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s another video of these two sassy siblings!

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared a photo.

These two are really goin’ at it!