May 26, 2026 at 12:45 pm

She Got Her Cat a Sibling, but the Two Are Now Constantly at Each Other’s Throats

by Matthew Gilligan

cats playing with each other

TikTok/@gooseandtobey

Do cats secretly love their siblings, even when they fight like wild animals?

That’s up for debate, and two cats named Goose and Tobey seem to have a pretty complicated relationship, based on their TikTok videos.

cats playing with each other

TikTok/@gooseandtobey

The video showed the kitties on a cat tower.

One cat kept pawing at the other cat’s head…

cats playing with each other

TikTok/@gooseandtobey

And the other cat finally snapped and fought back!

The text overlay reads, “Watching my cat get rage baited every day because I thought she would want a little brother.”

The caption reads, “Yeah, I was very wrong.”

cats playing with each other

TikTok/@gooseandtobey

Here’s the video.

@gooseandtobey

Yeah I was very wrong #catsoftiktok #catsiblings #catmeme

♬ This Is The Life Demo Hannah Montana – out of context hannah montana

And here’s another video of these two sassy siblings!

@gooseandtobey

His hands are so big 😭😭 #cat #catsoftiktok #catsiblings

♬ But the parasites want the candy – moe.donut

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.38.21 AM She Got Her Cat a Sibling, but the Two Are Now Constantly at Each Other’s Throats

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.38.28 AM She Got Her Cat a Sibling, but the Two Are Now Constantly at Each Other’s Throats

And this individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.38.49 AM She Got Her Cat a Sibling, but the Two Are Now Constantly at Each Other’s Throats

These two are really goin’ at it!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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