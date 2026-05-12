She Planned a Special Tribute to Her Biological Family at Her Wedding—Until Her Adoptive Mother Threatened to Never Speak to Her Again

Blended families come with a rugged emotional terrain, and weddings are usually where every buried feeling tries to come up at once.

This bride was adopted as a toddler and has built a loving relationship with her adoptive family her entire life. At 18, with their blessing, she reconnected with her bio mom and two half sisters, and over the past few years she’s grown close with them too.

So when she started planning her wedding, she wanted both sides of her family represented in the processional: her adoptive mom walking with her brother, bio mom walking with one of the sisters.

Her adoptive mom didn’t take the news well at all and threatened to skip the ceremony if the bio mom walked. Now the bride is stuck navigating the most personal day of her life through this ultimatum.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITA for wanting my bio mom to also walk down the aisle with me I was adopted when I was a year and a half. My mom and dad were 19 and made bad decisions and naturally they lost custody of me. My adoptive family are loving and with their flaws and all raised me well. I was always told I was adopted and was told their names.

So as she grew older, she found herself wanting to know more and more about her biological family.

When I turned 18 with my parents’ blessing I looked for them because I wanted to know if I had siblings. I found them and two half sisters and reconnected. I don’t speak to bio dad, but me and bio mom and my two sisters have created relationships.

As her wedding grew near, she questioned what role she wanted her biological family to play in it.

Here’s where I need advice. I am now 21 and I’m getting married and I know my bond isn’t the same as with the girls she raised, but I’ve grown close with her. When I brought up to my adoptive mom who’s walking down being in this order: groom, groom’s parents, adoptive mom with brother, and then bio mom with sister, and then my bio and adoptive sister last, then followed with the ring bearer and flower girl, then me and my adoptive dad.

The thing is, her adoptive mom took this as a huge insult.

When I told my adoptive mom that I was having my bio mom walk with my bridesmaid being one of my sisters, she flipped and said that’s not my mom because she raised me, not her, and that she would be no part of it if bio mom walks down. What should I do? AITA?

Sounds like this bride is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter brings up some valid points that speak to the adoptive mother’s hurt.

This user would also feel quite betrayed by this situation.

There’s some important considerations this bride should keep in mind.

The adoptive mom deserves to shine on this day for all the sacrifices she made.

This is one of those situations where intent and impact don’t quite line up. The bride wants to honor everyone, which is sweet on paper, but giving her bio mom a meaningful spot in the processional after only a few years of contact is obviously going to sting the woman who raised her.

At the end of the day, honoring sheer biology over the very tangible sacrifices of the woman who actually built her life is a misstep, and one the bride would likely regret later. Sometimes the right thing to do is the one that protects the person who’s always been there.

Eighteen years of parenting outweighs a few years of reconnection.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.