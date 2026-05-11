She Says a Friend Owes Her and Her Husband Money, so She Begins Sending Venmo Requests

You can only sit back and say nothing for so long if someone owes you money and isn’t making any attempt to repay that debt.

At some point, you gotta take action!

The woman who wrote the following story is fed up with a friend of her husband’s who borrowed a hefty sum from them and hasn’t paid back a dime.

Read on and find out what’s going on.

AITA for sending Venmo invoices to my husband’s friend? “My husband and I have known each other for more than 11 years. When we met, we knew it wasn’t our time yet, however we always knew we’d end up together. We actually just got married last August. ANYWAY…he has/had a friend, a typical barfly that quit her job and left her ADULT children to take care of everything while she got catfished by some guy she talked to on the Internet. While she was gone most of the summer, her ADULT children weren’t working and paid none of the bills. She comes back, somehow gets her old job back and realizes she’s about to lose her house because obviously the bills haven’t been paid. My husband and I were only engaged last July when she was crying and whining to anyone that would listen that she had no money to catch up.

Yikes…

Queue in my husband. At the time he was drinking HEAVILY. She asked for $500 in front of me and I told him not to do it. IN FRONT OF HER. As he is a bleeding heart and was completely intoxicated, so he agreed. I found out later that while I was at work, instead of $500, she asked for $2,500, and after he was intoxicated, he wasn’t in his right mind and agreed. THEN she had the nerve to ask for $5,000. He at least refused that request, but still lent her the $2,500.

Time to pay up!

After our wedding, I contacted her in order to set up a payment plan. He and I decided that $100 a month was reasonable. Of course when it came time for her first payment she came up with an excuse. We let it go because it was around Christmas.

This woman is unhinged.

I’ve been sending her Venmo requests since February and she sends me nasty texts calling ME names. If it was only the original $500 honestly I wouldn’t care, but she totally took advantage of his alcoholism and $2,500 is quite a bit. AITA for demanding she repay the money?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual offered some advice.

This reader said they all suck.

Another Reddit user agreed.

And this person had a lot to say.

Her husband really screwed up by lending her that much money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a guy who is tired of paying for group outings up front because he never seems to get paid back.